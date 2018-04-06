Valeant Will Release First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results On May 8

News provided by

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

08:00 ET

LAVAL, Quebec, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) ("Valeant") will release its first-quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Valeant will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Valeant web site prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Time:

8:00 a.m. EDT

Webcast:

http://ir.valeant.com/events-and-presentations

Participant Event Dial-in: 

(844) 428-3520 (North America)

(409) 767-8386 (International) 

Participant Passcode:

6185877

Replay Dial-in:

(855) 859-2056 (North America)

(404) 537-3406 (International) 

Replay Passcode:

6185877 (replay available until July 8, 2018)

About Valeant
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

arthur.shannon@valeant.com

lainie.keller@valeant.com

(514) 856-3855

(908) 927-0617

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valeant-will-release-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-may-8-300624661.html

SOURCE Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valeant.com

Also from this source

Mar 26, 2018, 07:00 ET Valeant and One of its Subsidiaries Announce Early Tender Results...

Mar 12, 2018, 19:43 ET Valeant And One Of Its Subsidiaries Announce Upsize Of Cash...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Valeant Will Release First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results On May 8

News provided by

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

08:00 ET