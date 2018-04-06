Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT Webcast: http://ir.valeant.com/events-and-presentations Participant Event Dial-in: (844) 428-3520 (North America)

(409) 767-8386 (International) Participant Passcode: 6185877 Replay Dial-in: (855) 859-2056 (North America)

(404) 537-3406 (International) Replay Passcode: 6185877 (replay available until July 8, 2018)

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Arthur Shannon Lainie Keller arthur.shannon@valeant.com lainie.keller@valeant.com (514) 856-3855 (908) 927-0617

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valeant-will-release-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-may-8-300624661.html

SOURCE Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valeant.com

