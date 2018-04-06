LAVAL, Quebec, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) ("Valeant") will release its first-quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Valeant will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Valeant web site prior to the start of the call.
Conference Call Details
Date:
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Time:
8:00 a.m. EDT
Webcast:
Participant Event Dial-in:
(844) 428-3520 (North America)
(409) 767-8386 (International)
Participant Passcode:
6185877
Replay Dial-in:
(855) 859-2056 (North America)
(404) 537-3406 (International)
Replay Passcode:
6185877 (replay available until July 8, 2018)
About Valeant
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.valeant.com.
Investor Contact:
Media Contact:
Arthur Shannon
Lainie Keller
(514) 856-3855
(908) 927-0617
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valeant-will-release-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-may-8-300624661.html
SOURCE Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
