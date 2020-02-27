Valencia Technologies Announces Podium Presentation of Interim Efficacy Data from eCoin® Pivotal Trial at the SUFU 2020 Annual Meeting

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valencia Technologies Corporation ("Valencia"), a private medical device company, today announced interim efficacy data from the eCoin Pivotal Clinical Trial will be presented at the upcoming Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) 2020 Annual Meeting to be held from February 25 – 29 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Dr. Alexandra Rogers will be presenting interim 6-month efficacy data from the pivotal study evaluating the use of its eCoin implantable tibial neurostimulator for the treatment of overactive bladder syndrome (OAB) in patients with urgency urinary incontinence.

The study is a prospective, multicenter, single-arm trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of tibial nerve stimulation with eCoin in 133 participants. Implanted under local anesthetic in approximately 20 minutes, the eCoin provides automated therapy and eliminates compliance related burdens to patients. The study is designed to evaluate changes from baseline in OAB symptoms as measured by voiding diaries and patient-reported outcomes through 48 weeks of eCoin therapy. Results from the trial will support Valencia's pre-market approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration upon completion.

Oral Presentation Details :

Title: Interim Pivotal Study Effectiveness Data of a Coin-Sized Tibial Nerve Stimulator for Urgency Urinary Incontinence

Presenter: Alexandra Rogers M.D.

Date: Friday, February 28th

Time: 4:20 p.m.

Venue: JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn, Scottsdale, AZ, Arizona Ballroom

About Valencia

Valencia Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company located in Valencia, California. Valencia's fully-implanted nickel-sized and shaped eCoin Peripheral Neurostimulator is implanted in a 20-minute office procedure under local anesthetic. The Company's pivotal trial intended to support a pre-market approval application for the use of eCoin in patients with symptoms of overactive bladder is currently underway. eCoin is approved for investigational use only.

