Valens Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. ("Valens"), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $17.5 million , an increase of 9.2% from the second quarter of 2020

, an increase of 9.2% from the second quarter of 2020 Gross profit and gross margin of $12.5 million and 71.2%, respectively, compared to $12.7 million and 79.1% in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in automotive revenues that have lower gross margins than audio-video products

and 71.2%, respectively, compared to and 79.1% in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the increase in automotive revenues that have lower gross margins than audio-video products Record bookings of $35.3 million , an increase of 200% from the second quarter of 2020, driving a book-to-bill ratio of 2.02 in the quarter

, an increase of 200% from the second quarter of 2020, driving a book-to-bill ratio of 2.02 in the quarter Total orders backlog of $56.5 million as of June 30, 2021

as of Automotive revenues were $2.0 million , an increase of over 400% from the second quarter of 2020 and represents 11% of total revenue

, an increase of over 400% from the second quarter of 2020 and represents 11% of total revenue Raised full year 2021 revenue guidance to $69 million , up from $67 million

, up from Balance sheet remains strong with cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits of $51.9 million and no debt

and no debt 100% of 2021 full year revenue is fully covered by orders backlog

Entered into a Definitive Merger Agreement with PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) ("PTK")

Expected transaction proceeds of up to $240 million , including up to $115 million in trust from PTK Acquisition Corp. (assuming no redemptions) and $125 million in cash from a fully subscribed PIPE offering led by an established global institutional investor, as well as by Mediatek, a leading global semiconductor company for mobile, home and automotive

Second Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights:

The latest audio-video chipset family, Valens Stello, was released to market and embraced by leading industry players, with over 30 customers in product development and integration, and with dozens of products expected to be in the market by year-end

Valens' first-generation VA6000 automotive chipsets are now in mass production and on the road in several car models

The MIPI Alliance announced that the IEEE has officially adopted the MIPI A-PHY standard, which is based on Valens technology

Successful bring-up of Valens' next-generation automotive product, the VA7000 family, the first MIPI A-PHY compliant chipset in the market

Production of VA7000 chipsets is expected to begin later this year with delivery to more than 15 potential partners including leading automotive OEMs and Tier1 suppliers for their evaluation of the technology into their next-generation platforms

"We are very pleased to have delivered strong revenue growth and attractive gross profit margins for the second quarter and year-to-date," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens. "We exceeded our revenue forecast for the first six months of 2021 and we anticipate a strong second half based on our robust orders backlog. We are seeing solid traction in our well-established audio-video business from the introduction of our latest product, the Valens Stello, as well as a market recovery from the effects of the pandemic. The demand for long-reach, high resolution connectivity is expanding in a number of verticals, including video conferencing, hybrid education, medical and industrial applications."

"In our automotive business, this is the first year that our products are on the road in mass production, leading to a fast ramp-up of revenues. Automotive revenues contributed 12% of the total revenues during the first six months of 2021, and we expect the trajectory of this growth to continue. Additionally, we are working closely with more than 15 potential partners, including leading automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers on deploying our technology into their next-generation car models and continue to expect to release our industry first MIPI A-PHY standard-compliant chipsets to select customers later this year. We believe that our high-speed connectivity solution for the automotive market is poised to gain significant share based on its unique ability to handle the increasing amount of data originating from the growing number of sensors, displays and infotainment systems, with an un-matched performance" added Mr. Ben-Zvi.

In May 2021, Valens entered into a definitive merger agreement with PTK, a special purpose acquisition company, that would result in Valens being listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VLN" following the close of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The registration statement, as amended, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has been declared effective as of August 27, 2021.

About Valens

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for MIPI A-PHY, the global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Hod Hasharon, Israel, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information: www.valens.com.

About PTK Acquisition Corp.

PTK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. With extensive operational and investment experience in the hardware and semiconductor industries, the PTK management team leverages global market relationships to tap into synergies across the electronics and automotive value chain. PTK Acquisition Corp. targets companies that focus on the most innovative subsectors within corporate and institutional information technology, hardware and software systems, and markets for the consumer-oriented gaming and digital entertainment. For more information: www.ptktech.com.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Revenues 17,510 16,028

30,874 29,972 Gross Profit 12,467 12,685

21,999 23,644 Gross Profit Margin 71.2% 79.1%

71.3% 78.9% Net loss (3,698) (1,846)

(10,074) (4,872) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits1 51,873 73,529

51,873 73,529 Net cash provided by (used) in operating activities (6,443) 421

(9,651) (6,968) Non-GAAP Financial Data









Adjusted EBITDA2 (2,116) (850)

(6,419) (4,609)



1 As of the last day of the quarter

2 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before net financial expense, income tax provision, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



ASSETS

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents



41,804



26,316 Short-term deposits



10,069



35,254 Trade accounts receivable



7,912



8,679 Inventories



5,700



3,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,557



2,969 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



70,042



76,377 LONG-TERM ASSETS:











Property and equipment, net



2,336



2,353 Deferred Issuance Costs



2,940



- Other assets



466



435 TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS



5,742



2,788 TOTAL ASSETS



75,784



79,165













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES



13,909



11,164 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:











Warrants liability



-



568 Other long-term liabilities



38



45 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



38



613 TOTAL LIABILITIES



13,947



11,777 REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBILE PREFERRED SHARES



150,179



149,611 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT



(88,342)



(82,223) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



75,784



79,165













VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















REVENUES 17,510

16,028

30,874

29,972 COST OF REVENUES (5,043)

(3,343)

(8,875)

(6,328) GROSS PROFIT 12,467

12,685

21,999

23,644 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development expenses (10,956)

(9,972)

(21,354)

(20,444) Sales and marketing expenses (3,222)

(3,235)

(6,332)

(7,190) General and administrative expenses (2,366)

(2,215)

(4,544)

(3,287) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (16,544)

(15,422)

(32,230)

(30,921) OPERATING LOSS (4,077)

(2,737)

(10,231)

(7,277) Financial income, net 503

919

336

2,477 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (3,574)

(1,818)

(9,895)

(4,800) INCOME TAXES (124)

(28)

(179)

(72) NET LOSS (3,698)

(1,846)

(10,074)

(4,872) BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE (0.45)

(0.34)

(1.06)

(0.77) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES 16,633,624

15,732,898

16,494,326

15,474,174 USED IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE



















VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Six Months Ended June 30,







2021

2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net loss for the period







(10,074)



(4,872) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:















Income and expense items not involving cash flows:















Depreciation







522



522 Stock-based compensation







3,290



2,146 Exchange rate differences







(231)



(1,909) Interest from short-term deposits







219



601 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable







767



1,894 Prepaid expenses and other current assets







(1,588)



(509) Inventories







(2,541)



139 Long-term assets







(31)



25 Trade accounts payable







1,124



(1,973) Accrued compensation







(948)



(2,476) Other current liabilities







(153)



(553) Other long-term liabilities







(7)



(3) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities







(9,651)



(6,968) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Investment in short-term deposits







(4,520)



(58,334) Maturities of short-term deposits







29,500



71,000 Purchase of property and equipment







(505)



(378) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities







24,475



12,288 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Deferred issuance costs







(218)



- Exercise of options







665



233 Net cash provided by financing activities







447



233 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents







217



970 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS







15,488



6,523 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD







26,316



15,556 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD







41,804



22,079 SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION















Cash paid for taxes







224



72 NON-CASH ACTIVITY















Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment







-



49 Unpaid issuance costs







2,722



-

VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before net financial expense, income tax provision, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











Net loss (3,698) (1,846)

(10,074) (4,872) Adjusted to exclude the following:









Financial income (503) (919)

(336) (2,477) Tax expenses 124 28

179 72 Depreciation 266 259

522 522 Share-based compensation expenses 1,695 1,628

3,290 2,146 Adjusted EBITDA (2,116) (850)

(6,419) (4,609)

