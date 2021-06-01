Valens Expands Portfolio of Stello VS3000 Chipset Family, Providing Manufacturers a Variety of Optimized Connectivity Solutions

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the semiconductor company that is pushing the boundaries of connectivity, today announced the expansion of the Stello VS3000 chipset family, which offers manufacturers the flexibility to integrate the right connectivity solution optimized for their specific application. The new product offering includes the VS3100, VS300R, and VS310R, which join the previously announced, fully featured VS3000.

Leading proAV manufacturers are already integrating the Stello VS3000 chipset family in over a hundred products, including projectors, extenders, KVM switches, matrixes, PTZ cameras, conferencing systems, wall plates, and more. The chipsets are also being used in other verticals, including industrial, medical, and transportation.

"This remarkable launch reinforces HDBaseT's position as the leading technology in the ProAV market," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens. "Valens has long been the dominant player in long-reach, uncompressed, ultra-high-definition multimedia connectivity, and it is once again spearheading the technological market leadership with the VS3000 products. We're ramping up production of our fully featured VS3000 chipsets and expanding our customer base as they look to integrate the most cutting-edge technology and future-proof their products."

"These are by far the most advanced, highly integrated chipsets for high bandwidth long-range connectivity solutions on the market," said Gabi Shriki, SVP and Head of Audio-Video at Valens. "Whether they be used for video conferencing, digital signage, education, or medical imaging equipment, these chipsets will enable our customers to develop the next generation of applications across industries. We are already seeing proof of this in the sky-high demand for our Stello chips."

The Valens Stello VS3000 chipset family include highly integrated ICs for the convergence and extension of A/V signals over a single standard Category cable. The Stello chipsets enable the extension of uncompressed HDMI 2.0 (18Gbps - [email protected] 4:4:4), high fidelity audio, 1Gbps ethernet, USB2.0, controls, and power, over a CAT cable for up to 100 meters (328 feet), with zero latency. The Stello chipsets implement HDBaseT 3.0 spec and are backwards compatible with HDBaseT spec 2.0 and spec 1.0 products, providing interoperability with existing installations.

About Valens

Valens is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional audio-video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for MIPI A-PHY, the global standard for automotive connectivity. Founded in 2006, Valens is based in Hod Hasharon, Israel, with offices in the US, Europe and Asia.

For more information: www.valens.com

Media Contact

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

[email protected]

IL:+972 54 885 9141

US:+1 917 724 2176

SOURCE Valens