HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the leader in ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, announced today that its in-vehicle ultra-high-speed connectivity chipsets have been chosen as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree. Valens' latest chipset – the VA608A – brings the industry's most advanced automotive connectivity technology for smart and connected vehicles, providing resilient ultra-high-speed, long-distance data transmission for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Valens In-Vehicle Ultra-High-Speed Connectivity Chipsets Selected as a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree

"We are honored to have our technology chosen as an Innovation Awards Honoree," said Daniel Adler, Vice President & Head of Automotive Business Unit at Valens. "We are continuously engaged with the automotive OEMs and Tier-1s leaders to understand the challenges of the market today, and to make sure we can address these with our solutions. Innovation is one of Valens' core values, and we are proud to have introduced the industry's highest-performing, next-generation automotive chipsets, enabling unprecedented ultra-high-speed connectivity."

Valens Automotive technology enables the tunneling of simultaneous streams of high-throughput data to support the many cameras, sensors, LiDARs, and displays that take our vehicles to the next level of in-vehicle connectivity. Valens' chipsets provide a single, holistic, cost-effective approach to address the challenges of connectivity. Valens' superior physical layer (PHY) significantly reduces software complexity, with proper mechanisms to ensure high resilience, such as error correction (RTS), adaptive modulation, and real-time noise cancellers.

Valens' technology has been recognized by the MIPI® Alliance as the most resilient technology for in-vehicle ultra-high-speed connectivity. Valens is leading the market with innovative connectivity concepts for overall lower total system costs, more bandwidth and support for increased number of applications.

The CES Innovation Awards judges are highly respected experts in their fields and include technology designers, engineers and members of the media. The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

About Valens

Valens Automotive, a division of Valens, was established in 2015 with the goal of delivering the world's most advanced chipset technology for in-vehicle connectivity. Valens Automotive chipset enables highly resilient, ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, converging a range of interfaces (such as audio & video, Ethernet, USB, controls, PCIe, power) over a simple infrastructure (such as a single UTP wire). Valens' patented technology is used by the world's largest audio/video component manufacturers, enabling the highest quality of connectivity. Valens is a private company headquartered in Israel. For more information: https://www.valens.com/automotive-solutions, or follow @ValensAuto

