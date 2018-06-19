Valens Introduces Long-Range PCIe Connectivity in Vehicles

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the developer of HDBaseT technology for in-vehicle connectivity, is announcing today the launch of its PCIe Module, an evaluation platform to demonstrate the long-distance transmission of PCIe data over an HDBaseT Automotive link. HDBaseT Automotive's ability to extend PCIe signals simplifies complex in-vehicle architectures by optimizing resource sharing of ECUs (Electronic Control Units), communication devices, SSDs (Solid-State Drives), and more.

HDBaseT Automotive enables symmetric tunneling of data, with native networking capabilities over a single unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cable for up to 15 meters (50 feet).

A key application for the PCIe Module are smart antennas and telematics, as HDBaseT Automotive can connect the numerous antennas on top of a car to an ECU located in a more environmentally-friendly location than the roof, with only unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cables. The PCIe Module is also able to converge other interfaces over the same cable (such as I2S, UART, side-band signals, etc.), as part of the telematics unit.

"The PCIe Module was designed to assist OEMs and Tier-1s with concept feasibility, showcasing the many benefits of long-distance PCIe transmission over thin, flexible, and light-weight UTP cables," said Micha Risling, Head of the Automotive Business Unit at Valens. "PCIe is an optimal solution for several applications, such as telematics, ECU-to-ECU and ECU-to-end-node connectivity, and backbone connectivity."

Valens' PCIe Module tunnels PCIe Gen3 traffic over cost-effective, 15m UTP cables. The PCIe Module can be connected to legacy PCIe devices, switches or bridges. The PCIe protocol can be used as a high-speed, low latency, power efficient backbone.

The HDBaseT Automotive PCIe Module will be available for customers as of Q3 2018. xxxContact info-auto@valens.com for more information.

Valens' HDBaseT Automotive PCIe capabilities will be showcased at the Valens' stand at the Automobil Elektronik Kongress 2018, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, on June 19-20th. To schedule a meeting with a Valens representative at the conference, please contact sandra.welfeld@valens.com.

Join Dror Jerushalmi, Founder and CEO, on June 20th, at 13:45, to learn more about HDBaseT Automotive.

Valens Automotive, a division of Valens, was established in 2014 to deliver the world's most advanced in-vehicle connectivity chipset technology to the automotive world. Valens' HDBaseT Automotive chip technology enables unparalleled in-vehicle connectivity, converging audio & video, Ethernet, USB, controls and power over a single cable. Valens' patented HDBaseT technology is used by the world's largest audio/video component manufacturers, enabling the highest quality of connectivity without the limitations of legacy infrastructure. Valens, a private company headquartered in Israel, continues to push the boundaries of wired connectivity everywhere. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/automotive-solutions, or follow @ValensAuto.

