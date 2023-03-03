Valens Semiconductor Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. ("Valens") (NYSE: VLN) announced, in accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, that its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2023. Valens' 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F includes the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of Valens' 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.valens.com and is accessible at www.sec.gov.

To reduce environmental impact, Valens encourages holders to download the report directly from its website, as noted above. However, Valens will provide to all holders of its securities a hard copy of its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request through its website or in writing to Valens Semiconductor Ltd., Attn: Daphna Golden, 8 Hanagar St., POB 7152, Hod Hasharon 4501309, Israel.

