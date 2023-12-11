HOD HASHARON, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor - (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that after completing an executive search, it has appointed Guy Nathanzon as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer effective March 10, 2024.

Valens Semiconductor Appoints Guy Nathanzon as Chief Financial Officer

"We are delighted to welcome Guy Nathanzon as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Gideon Ben Zvi, Chief Executive Officer of Valens Semiconductor. "Guy brings more than twenty years of executive experience in finance and operations for leading companies across several industries – including semiconductor, medical imaging, and industrial. I am confident that Guy will play a key role in executing our long-term growth plans to further penetrate the multi-billion dollar automotive and audio-video markets."

"We are well-positioned to expand our opportunity set with game-changing high-performance connectivity products in both the automotive industry and several audio-video verticals, including videoconferencing, education, industrial, and medical. We see significant potential ahead and working with a strategically oriented chief financial officer will help reach our goal to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

Ben Zvi added, "I want to thank Yael Rozenberg Haine for her dedication and professionalism as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Yael stepped in seamlessly and will remain in the current role until Guy joins. Following that, she will resume her position of Vice President of Finance and continue to lead all aspects of our financial, planning and reporting functions."

Guy Nathanzon will join Valens Semiconductor with vast experience across a variety of technology companies, including nearly 15 years in the semiconductor industry and over ten years in medical imaging and industrial aviation technology companies. Nathanzon is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Scopio Labs, a medical imaging and deep learning AI company, a position he has held since 2020. Previously, he was CFO of TAT Technologies, a strategic global partner of leading players in the aerospace industry. His extensive semiconductor experience included serving as CFO of Altair Semiconductor, acquired by SONY in 2015, and as CFO of Provigent Inc., which was acquired by Broadcom in 2011.

"I am honored to be joining Valens Semiconductor in these exciting times," said Guy Nathanzon. "Its industry-leading audio-video and expanded connectivity solutions portfolio, its robust cash position, and the opportunity to increase its share in the multi-billion-dollar automotive market, uniquely position the company for meaningful growth with a long runway. I am eager to join hands with Valens' incredible team and continue the journey to unlock the full potential of its leading-edge technology and strong market reputation for innovating mission-critical connectivity solutions."

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-performance video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

