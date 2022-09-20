Valens Semiconductor Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. In this report for the year 2021, it detailed the company's commitment and strategic approach to building a sustainable future.

As a fabless semiconductor company, Valens Semiconductor aims to drive the next era of connectivity by enabling long reach, high-speed video, and data transmission for the evolving automotive and audio-video markets. Valens Semiconductor recognizes the power its technology has to democratize opportunity and foster equity by enabling connection and collaboration worldwide. The company's innovation is driven by a continual pursuit to make the world a better place for its stakeholders.

"At Valens Semiconductor, our mission is to enhance and accelerate connectivity in the dynamic and growing automotive and audio-video markets. We constantly strive for excellence and innovate daily with the goal of ensuring our products and solutions meet the highest standards of our customers and provide society the connectivity it requires in an ever-evolving environment," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor.

"The purpose of this report is to affirm our commitment to all stakeholders that our company is actively aware of and engaged in addressing today's pressing environmental, social and governance needs. Managing ESG risks and maximizing ESG opportunities are strategically important to the current and future growth of Valens Semiconductor," said Moshe Lichtman, Chairman of Valens Semiconductor Nominating, Governance, and Sustainability Committee.

The report can be found at https://investors.valens.com/esg-report-2021/.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

