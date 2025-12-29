HOD HASHARON, Israel, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today released its fourth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The 2024 Report details the Company's progress, commitment, and approach as it looks to advancing a sustainable future.

View PDF Valens Semiconductor Releases its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 2024 Report

Valens Semiconductor's mission is to develop leading-edge products that enable robust, ultra-high-performance wired connectivity over simple, cost-effective infrastructure for a variety of markets, including professional audio-video, automotive, industrial machine vision, and medical.

"We are pleased to share Valens Semiconductor's fourth annual ESG Report, which provides an update on our ongoing commitment to our key ESG initiatives and the progress we achieved in 2024," said Yoram Salinger, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "We are dedicated to advancing core ESG principles that guide our operations and support stakeholder expectations. Significant progress has been made in improving energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption and combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions, and expanding electronic waste recycling efforts".

"Our 2024 ESG Report highlights our commitment to ethical and transparent governance while supporting continued business growth. Through active engagement with shareholders, customers, and partners, we communicate our progress and outlook as we advance connectivity solutions while promoting a healthier environment, employee well-being, and community engagement" said Igal Rotem, Chairman of Valens Semiconductor's Nominating, Governance, and Sustainability Committee.

The report can be found via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at Valens – ESG-ESG Reports, or by clicking here.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

