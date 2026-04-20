Valens Semiconductor to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

News provided byValens Semiconductor
Apr 20, 2026, 06:30 ET
HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
Yoram Salinger, Chief Executive Officer, and Guy Nathanzon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's first quarter 2026 financial results and business outlook.
To access this call, please dial:
USA & Canada (Toll-Free): (888) 672-2415
United States (New York): (646) 307-1952
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 800 524 4763
United Kingdom (London): +44 20 8610 3532
Israel (Tel Aviv): +972 3 375 1755
Conference ID: 9028589
A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking HERE. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens Semiconductor's website shortly after the call concludes.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.
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Investor Contacts:
Michal Ben Ari
Investor Relations Manager
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]
Miri Segal
MS-IR IR for Valens
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Yoni Dayan
Head of Communications
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]
SOURCE Valens Semiconductor
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