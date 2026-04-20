Valens Semiconductor to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Yoram Salinger, Chief Executive Officer, and Guy Nathanzon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's first quarter 2026 financial results and business outlook.

To access this call, please dial:

USA & Canada (Toll-Free): (888) 672-2415

United States (New York): (646) 307-1952

United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 800 524 4763

United Kingdom (London): +44 20 8610 3532

Israel (Tel Aviv): +972 3 375 1755

Conference ID: 9028589

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Valens Semiconductor's website at Valens - Financials - Quarterly Results . The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking HERE. A replay of the conference call will be available on Valens Semiconductor's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/ .

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Investor Contacts:

Michal Ben Ari

Investor Relations Manager

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]

Miri Segal

MS-IR IR for Valens

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Yoni Dayan

Head of Communications

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor