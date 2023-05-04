Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Israeli Conference

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will participate in the Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Israeli Conference on May 21, 2023.

Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Israeli Conference: Participating on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Valens Semiconductor CEO Gideon Ben Zvi and CFO Dror Heldenberg will be presenting at 1:20 PM Israel Time. Ben Zvi, Heldenberg and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day. The Conference will be held in Tel Aviv, Israel. To arrange a 1-on-1 meeting please email [email protected].

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Valens Semiconductor Investor Contacts:

Daphna Golden
Vice President Investor Relations
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected] 

Moriah Shilton
Financial Profiles, Inc.
[email protected]

