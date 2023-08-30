Valens Semiconductor to Participate in the Jefferies Israel Tech Trek 2023 Conference

Valens Semiconductor

30 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Israel Tech Trek Conference on September 12, 2023.

Jefferies Israel Tech Trek: Valens Semiconductor Interim CFO Yael Rozenberg Haine and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings during those days. The Conference will be held at The David Kempinski hotel in Tel Aviv.

About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-performance video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Valens Semiconductor Investor Contacts:
Daphna Golden
Vice President Investor Relations
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected] 

Margaret Boyce
Financial Profiles, Inc.
[email protected]

