Valens Semiconductor to Participate in the Jefferies Israel Tech Trek 2023 Conference

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Israel Tech Trek Conference on September 12, 2023.

Jefferies Israel Tech Trek: Valens Semiconductor Interim CFO Yael Rozenberg Haine and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings during those days. The Conference will be held at The David Kempinski hotel in Tel Aviv.

To arrange a 1-on-1 meeting, for more information about the event or questions about registration, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-performance video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

