Valens Semiconductor to Participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, today announced that it will participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference being held in Scottsdale, AZ from December 2-5, 2024.

Valens Semiconductor CEO, Gideon Ben-Zvi, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on Monday, December 2, 2024.

For more information about the event, interested parties should reach out to their contacts at UBS.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Investor Contacts:

Michal Ben Ari

Investor Relations Manager

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

[email protected]

Lisa Fortuna

Senior Vice President

Financial Profiles, Inc.

[email protected]

