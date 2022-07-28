Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor events in the time period August 10, 2022, through September 1, 2022.

Oppenheimer's 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference: Participating on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be presenting at 2:55 PM Eastern Time. To access the presentation via webcast, please click here. The Conference will be held virtually.

Jefferies 2022 Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit: Participating on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in Chicago.

Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference: Participating on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Valens Semiconductor CFO Dror Heldenberg will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in Las Vegas.

Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens' Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the new industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

