Valens Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-performance connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor events in November 2023.

ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference: Participating on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Valens Semiconductor Interim CFO Yael Rozenberg Haine and VP Investor Relations Daphna Golden will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in New York City.

UBS Global Technology Conference: Participating on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Valens Semiconductor CEO Gideon Ben-Zvi will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The conference will be held in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information about these events or questions about registration, please reach out to your contacts at the organizing company.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor is a leader in high-performance connectivity, enabling customers to transform the digital experiences of people worldwide. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation video-conferencing, and enabling the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving. Pushing the boundaries of connectivity, Valens sets the standard everywhere it operates, and its technology forms the basis for the leading industry standards such as HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

