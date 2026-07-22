Valens Sets Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Wednesday, August 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET, 2026

News provided byValens Semiconductor Ltd.
Jul 22, 2026, 06:30 ET
HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leading provider of high-performance connectivity chipsets that enable reliable, long-reach video transmission across the world's most demanding applications, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, before the market opens.
On the same day, Valens will host a conference call and webinar at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operational and financial results followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Operational and financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Investors are invited to attend by registering in advance here. A replay of the webinar will also be available shortly after the call in the Investors section of Valens' website for 90 days.
If you wish to dial in, please use the following options:
USA & Canada (Toll-Free): (888) 715-9871
United States (New York): (646) 307-1963
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44.800.260.6466
United Kingdom (London): +44.20.3481.4247
Israel (Tel Aviv): +972 3 376 1144
Conference ID: 1504681
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is a leading provider of high-performance connectivity chipsets that enable reliable, long-reach data transmission across the world's most demanding applications. Valens' chipsets are integrated into countless devices from leading customers, powering state-of-the-art audio-video installations, next-generation videoconferencing, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Software Defined Vehicles. Valens is a pioneer in connectivity technologies and a key contributor to leading industry standards, including HDBaseT® and MIPI A-PHY. For more information, visit www.valens.com
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Investor Contacts:
Michal Ben Ari
Investor Relations Manager
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Yoni Dayan
Head of Communications
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
[email protected]
SOURCE Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
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