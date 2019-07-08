Valens to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

KELOWNA, BC, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW) (OTC: VGWCF) (the "Company" or "Valens"), a multi-licensed, vertically integrated provider of cannabis products and services focused on various proprietary extraction methodologies, distillation, cannabinoid isolation and purification, as well as associated quality testing is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated June 17, 2019, the Company has been accepted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a Tier 1 issuer, and its common shares will commence trading on July 10, 2019, on the TSXV under the symbol "VGW" and the warrants will trade under the symbol "VGW.WT.A" on the same day.

Further to its press release on June 17, 2019, management also confirms there remains 180,000 common shares reserved for issuance to the independent directors of the Company.

About Valens GroWorks

Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE: VGW) (OTC: VGWCF) is a multi-licensed, vertically-integrated cannabis company focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white label product development. Valens is the largest third-party extraction Company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. Additionally, our subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. For more information, please visit http://valensgroworks.com . The Company's investor deck can be found specifically at http://valensgroworks.com/investors/

