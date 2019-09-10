Valens Unveils Ultra-High-Speed Automotive Chipset With 16Gbps Bandwidth and Long-Range PCIe Connectivity

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens, the leader in ultra-high-speed in-vehicle connectivity, has unveiled its latest automotive chipset - the VA608A. The VA608A chipset provides the high-speed bandwidth and resilience required for the many applications in the connected and autonomous car, guaranteeing a flexible and future-proof architecture. The chipset delivers data transmission speeds of up to 16Gbps and enables automakers to extend native PCIe as a long-distance in-vehicle connectivity technology - up to 15m/50ft. The VA608A is also the first and only chipset to enable 2.5Gb Ethernet over a single Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) wire with near-zero latency.

With the VA608A, Valens is introducing an innovative concept for long-distance PCIe connectivity, enabling OEMs and Tier-1s to utilize a wide array of existing components without requiring a complete redesign of the vehicle's architecture. This leads to reduced costs and wiring complexity, and the ability to utilize more powerful technologies with increased speed and functionality. Valens' PCIe extension technology is designed for many use cases in the vehicle including telematics, multi-modem smart antennas (5G, WiFi, WiGig, BT, etc.), ECU-to-ECU connectivity, and shared storage/black box storage. It also significantly simplifies high-speed, low latency, power-efficient backbone architecture.

"The VA608A is a game-changing chipset technology for the automotive industry," said Daniel Adler, Vice President & Head of Automotive Business Unit, Valens. "Valens continues to lead the way with unprecedented ultra-high-speed, multi-Gigabit in-vehicle connectivity solutions, introducing innovative concepts and approaches for smarter vehicle architectures. From the outset, our goal has been to provide the most resilient solution for connectivity applications while reducing overall system costs, both in terms of infrastructure and software components. The VA608A fulfills that goal."

Valens' technology is a scalable solution specifically designed to handle harsh EMI and environmental interference in the vehicle landscape. The VA608A is an ASIC prototype and is currently available.

The VA608A launch comes on the heels of the MIPI Alliance's selection of Valens' technology as the baseline for its A-PHY standard for ultra-high-speed in-vehicle video transmission. MIPI's A-PHY specification defines an asymmetric physical layer for the automotive market to provide high-speed links for cameras, displays and sensors, through native CSI-2 and DSI/DSI-2 interfaces, addressing autonomous applications. Following an in-depth evaluation process, including testing and analysis of several proposed solutions from MIPI's member companies, Valens' solution was determined best-suited to address the need for high-speed, in-vehicle video links, and to support the range of bandwidth defined by MIPI's automotive standard, as published by the MIPI Alliance.

The final specification is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. MIPI's will be the first high-speed asymmetric standard in the market.

About Valens

Valens Automotive, a division of Valens, was established in 2015 with the singular goal of delivering the world's most advanced audio/visual chipset technology to the automotive world. Valens HDBaseT Automotive chip technology enables unparalleled in-vehicle connectivity, converging audio & video, Ethernet, USB, controls, PCIe, and power over a single wire. Valens' patented technology is used by the world's largest audio/video component manufacturers, enabling the highest quality of connectivity without the limitations of legacy infrastructure. Valens is a private company headquartered in Israel. For more information: https://www.valens.com/automotive-solutions, or follow @ValensAuto.

Contact:

Sandra Welfeld

Communications, Valens

Sandra.Welfeld@valens.com

+972-52-4007283

SOURCE Valens