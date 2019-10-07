Valensa International to Host First-Time Panel Sharing Path to USPlus® Saw Palmetto USP Verification

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with adulterated or fake extracts, the Saw Palmetto extract market has been challenged worldwide, straining the trust in the industry and consumers. Yet, scientific research continues to support quality Saw Palmetto extract that is compliant with US and EU monographs. Valensa International invites the natural product industry to a 30-minute discussion about the path USPlus® Saw Palmetto has successfully completed to earn USP's rigorous Dietary Ingredient Verification Program (DIVP).

Saw Palmetto green berries have virtually no nutritional value. Still, charlatons will pass off ground berries as if it would be healthy. Berries must be ripened before extracting the precious and potent oils that science shows supports healthy prostate. USPlus® Saw Palmetto recently earned USP verification as a dietary ingredient, the first saw palmetto in the industry to achieve this level of third-party authenticity.

The panel, "Ensuring Purity and Potency Through the USP Verification. A Case Study: Saw Palmetto," will be held Thursday, October 17, 1:00-1:30pm(PT) during SupplySide West in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay (3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd) at the SupplySide Central Center State, Booth No. 5759.

The panelists will address:

The Market Problem. Saw Palmetto extract market has been challenged with adulterated and fake extract products.

The Value of Verification. USP DIVP helps ingredient manufacturers ensure compliance with GMP requirements, purity and potency. It reduces risk while also providing them with a way to differentiate their dietary ingredients in an increasingly competitive global market.

A First for Saw Palmetto AND What it means to customers? USPlus® Saw Palmetto has successfully completed USP's rigorous Dietary Ingredient Verification Program, which evaluates adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and officially recognized quality standards. Our customers for USPlus Saw Palmetto extract have the benefit of sourcing an ingredient that has successfully demonstrated adherence to GMP and monograph standards, and further as a means of supplier qualification, potentially reducing audits, and further reducing the risk of inconsistent and substandard ingredient quality.

Panelists:

Edward Wyszumiala — Director of Customer Engagement, USP

— Director of Customer Engagement, USP Umasudhan C.P. — CEO, Valensa International

Stephen Hill — Vice President of Quality Assurance, Saw Palmetto Expert

USP's DIVP tests dietary ingredients, audits manufacturing practices and reviews documentation before the manufacturer earns the use of the USP Verified Mark. Having received recognition from USP, Valensa International was also added to USP's website, a resource for finished product manufacturers to identify ingredient manufacturers who have earned the right to use the USP mark.

Click here for more information about USP's Dietary Ingredient Verification Program and the process by which Valensa International was awarded this certification and more information about USP at www.usp.org.

About Valensa International / USPlus® Saw Palmetto

Headquartered near Orlando, Florida, Valensa International is a leading nutraceutical provider of science-based, intellectual property-protected ingredients proven to benefit human health and wellness. With more than 60 U.S. and International Patents for Formulations and Manufacturing, Valensa continues to innovate in the following four areas; men's prostate health, joint health, immunity and healthy aging. Founded in 1999, Valensa International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EID Parry, and produces the following flagship products, marketed under the brands: Parry Organic Spirulina, Organic USPlus® Saw Palmetto Extract, Zanthin® Natural Astaxanthin and FlexPro MD® Joint Health Formulation. Learn more at valensa.com. USPlus® is a registered trademark of U.S. Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

