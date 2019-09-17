Valent Group, a Division of EBSCO Industries, Expands Mobile Bay Area Team

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valent Group, the risk consulting and insurance division of EBSCO Industries (EBSCO), one of Alabama's largest privately held companies, announces it is expanding its Mobile team.

Twenty-four-year insurance veteran and Senior Risk Consultant Paul Elliott is joining Valent Group's Mobile office, where he will partner with the current team to lead expansion efforts in the region.

Paul Elliott is joining Valent Group's Mobile office.

Elliott has been with Valent Group since early 2016 in the agency's Birmingham, Alabama headquarters, where he has served a variety of industries, including construction, automotive and beyond. He consults with clients regionally, including a roster of partners in South Alabama.

"We're growing in Mobile and are excited to add someone of Paul's caliber to our team," said Paul Barber, Valent Group president. "This greatly enhances the leadership and expertise of our team in the Mobile Bay market and positions us for exceptional growth in a region that is a top priority for Valent Group."

"My family has roots in the Mobile Bay area, and I'm looking forward to serving our businesses and raising my family here," said Elliott. "It's a privilege to be joining my talented colleagues in Mobile and to serve our community together."

Prior to Valent Group, Elliott was an account executive at Palomar Insurance, Sentry Insurance and Douglas Insurance Services. He is a graduate of Troy University, where he was named one of four Alumni of the Year in 2017. Elliott is highly involved in the community, currently serving as the president-elect for the Rotary Club of Shades Valley and plans to move his Rotary membership to Mobile.

"Paul will continue to deliver on our service commitment to bring a Fortune 1000 experience to middle-market companies in Mobile, an experience that has traditionally been reserved for only the largest companies but is now being offered to small to mid-size businesses through Valent Group's consultative approach," added Barber.

ABOUT VALENT GROUP:

Valent Group provides risk consulting and insurance for businesses, employer benefit groups and individuals across Alabama and nationwide. Valent Group is an independently owned firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices in Mobile, Huntsville and Decatur. They are a Best Practices Agency and a 2019 Best Place to Work. They are a division of EBSCO Industries, a privately held global company. For more information, visit www.valentgroup.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sonia Blumstein

Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications

205.262.2699

sblumstein@valentgroup.com

Related Images

paul-elliott.jpg

Paul Elliott

Paul Elliott is joining Valent Group's Mobile office.

SOURCE Valent Group

Related Links

http://www.valentgroup.com

