Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya Resort Makes an Impression on CBS The Amazing Race

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12th 2019, 4.6 million of spectators around the world were inspired by the images of Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya Resort in Mexico via the CBS long standing show, The Amazing Race. Contestants Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl finished first in the Croatia leg of the race that took place in the majestic harbor of the historic Split town and in front of the Adriatic Sea, host Phil Keoghan announced that they had won an amazing trip to this world class hotel.

Valentin Imperial Maya sprawling pool and lush vegetation Over 2 kms of private beach grace this exclusive resort

The prize includes a 7-night stay at the arrestingly beautiful Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya Resort in their Imperial Privilege Suite and a number of experiences specially crafted for the Amazing Race winners by their private concierge. Tyler and Korey will be free to explore Riviera's nearly 100 miles of coastline with beautiful white-sand beaches and brilliant turquoise colored waters, enjoy the experience of Cirque du Soleil's "Joyà" show, savor a 7-course private dinner by the beach and luxuriate with our exclusive spa treatments.

The Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya Resort is nested at the heart of the Yucatan Peninsula, home to mangroves and lagoons, ancient Mayan cities, ecological reserves and along the World's second biggest coral reef. The 540-room hotel is built on a grand old world 'hacienda' style, sprawling 330 acres of lush jungle and a beach over 2 kilometers long, it has 7 a la carte restaurants and the biggest outdoor pool in the Riviera. The resort is Earthcheck Silver certified.

The Codolá-Bonet family, owners, said, "Valentin Imperial Riviera Maya Resort will be glad to welcome Tyler and Korey in a destination that will be a proper fit for these intrepid winners. Our beautiful resort, dedicated staff and the cultural richness of our destination will make their experience, one to remember."

The Amazing Race has been aired by CBS since 2001 and is into its 31st Season. The Show typically gets over 6 million viewers each season.

Valentin Hotel Group it's a family owned hotel company based in Mallorca (Spain), that operates +2,500 rooms and 11 hotels in Spain and Mexico.

