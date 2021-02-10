Valentine's Day Getting You Down? Erectile dysfunction might not just be affecting your relationship, it could be a sign of something deadly

Erectile dysfunction can be an important cardiovascular disease risk factor like smoking or family history. Because the penile arteries are smaller than the cardiac arteries, plaque formation will preferentially show up first as ED. Previous research has shown that among patients who seek help for ED, nearly 20% had undiagnosed high blood pressure, 15% had diabetes, and 5% already had significant coronary artery disease.

"Healthy lifestyle changes like quitting smoking, losing excess weight, and increasing physical activity may help some men regain sexual function or at least prevent further worsening," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "Erectile dysfunction is a common and very treatable urologic condition. Men shouldn't be afraid to visit their urologist to get help."

For more information on erectile dysfunction treatments and to find a urologist near, you visit www.urologyhealth.org

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:

Teri Arnold, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

Cell: 757-272-7002, [email protected]

SOURCE Urology Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.urologyhealth.org

