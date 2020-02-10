Valentine's Day Love Is Explained in "The Formula," a Relationship Book by Bernard Bushell

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When we think of the word "Love," each of us congers up different feelings and interpretations of the word!



Bernard Bushell, author of the book "The Formula" available on Amazon, gives us an understanding of how the sexes relate to each other, especially on Valentine's Day,



"The Formula" by Bernard Bushell

"EoverS equals R is the answer," according to Bushell.

"Men," he states, "are all about Ego while women are about Security, which equals Relationship (E over S equals R). It is his metaphor for the Hunter/Gather concept."



"Men are basically frightened of women since they have been begot and trained by a woman," he says.



The secret according to Bushell is in knowing the intended's mother.

Fifty three percent of marriages end in divorce, according to statistics, with 70 percent of divorces instituted by women.

Women are not happy with their men. Expectations interfere with reality according to Bushell.

Similarities in culture, religion and socioeconomic background lessen the odds of an unsuccessful companionship, according to the author.

His book The Formula has been endorsed by scholars, professionals and a sex therapist.

What constitutes a definition of love?

In the author's opinion; number one is an appreciation of a mate. (One taking care of the other).

Second, is listening to the guidance from living with the other.



And third, in being willing to take direction from a significant other.



"Men are macho, while women are maternal," cites the author.

A relationship is like a roof on a house. One side holds up the other.

Communication is key in a relationship: followed by intimacy!

Touching is a must.

Sex it is said, is nature's own tranquilizer. In whatever form it takes.

"Don't be fooled by words on Valentine's Day," says the author, "Actions speak louder."

