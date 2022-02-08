Valentine's Day with Self-care and Self-love

UNION, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google has seen over 1 billion searches a day related to wellness. Self-care for mental and emotional wellness as a daily practice is needed now more than ever.

The Wellness Universe recently launched its fourth book in a series of best-selling self-care books, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, 25 Tools for Goddesses. The series has created a wave of well-being.

Valentine's Day Self-care is Self-love The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, 25 Tools for Goddesses by Anna Pereira

Lead best-selling author, Anna Pereira, CEO of The Wellness Universe, shares why 25 Tools for Goddesses is important, specifically as Valentine's Day is here, "Self-love, self-compassion, and self-care is a priority. We seek to genuinely improve life, not just feel good in the moment. Empowering people to pamper themselves through self-care is my mission. Our best mental and emotional well-being results from engaging in effective self-care."

Mental and emotional wellness has reached historic proportions due to the recent pandemic. Resources for wellness, self-care, and self-love are needed now more than ever.

As an advocate for women's empowerment and wellness, Pereira is dedicated to supporting total well-being.

According to Medical News Today "Self-compassion and self-love are largely used interchangeably in specialized literature. Research shows that having more self-compassion builds resilience in the face of adversity, helping people to recover more quickly from trauma or romantic separation."

From healing a broken heart, freedom from addiction, forgiving an abuser, owning your power, increasing emotional and mental wellness, there are many ways to practice self-love and self-compassion to heal emotional wounds and live our best life.

"Self-care and self-love are achieved via the relatability of the stories and step by step healing tools," Pereira continued, "It's empowering to embody and connect with our unique Goddess energy as a core component of confidence, resilience, joy, and ultimately creating the life we desire. True Goddess energy has little to do with the sexualized version. We are made up of divine masculine and divine feminine energy. Both need nourishment to be happy, healthy, and whole."

Sharon Randall, a successful woman into her 60's, shared "I've never felt that I was a Goddess. This book changed everything."

Elizabeth R. Kipp, a Stress Management Specialist, shared this on Amazon, "A definitive source for anyone yearning to step into their Goddess power for once and for all."

When asked which of Pereira's four books would be the best choice for Valentine's Day, she replied, "'25 Tools for Goddesses' is my first pick. All are empowering people to live happy, healthy, and whole through different tools and themes."

The book hit number one best-seller in several categories on Amazon.

Foreword by Olympic Medalist and GM of the Portland Thorns FC, Karina LeBlanc, featuring 25 wellness author experts, and published by Brave Healer Productions.

