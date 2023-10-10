Valentino Beauty and Her Campus Media Team Up For West Coast College Bus Tour

Luxury Beauty Brand Joins Forces with #1 Gen Z Media Portfolio to Reach Coveted Gen Z Audience

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When brands want to reach and influence college students and Gen Z, they are turning to Her Campus Media, the #1 media portfolio for this important demographic. With that goal in mind, Valentino Beauty , a leading luxury beauty brand, is joining forces with Her Campus Media to expand Valentino Beauty's brand awareness and influence on West Coast campuses, with University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) as the first stop on October 12 and 13, 2023.

"We view Her Campus Media as the unsurpassed leader when it comes to reaching Gen Z," says Nobles Crawford, Assistant Vice President of Consumer Activation, Luxury Beauty at Valentino Beauty. "They're the experts on connecting brands with Gen Z in an authentic and organic way. By partnering with Her Campus Media in this activation, we'll be able to harness and leverage the incredible reach of UCLA's Her Campus chapter, its passionate student ambassadors and on-campus influencers."

"Our recent GenZology research found that 92 percent of Gen Z women purchase products after sampling, and that's why in-person product experiences are so critical to driving adoption with this important cohort," says Windsor Western, co-founder & President of Her Campus Media. "Creating engaging moments for students with this luxury brand will be the foundation for generating positive awareness for Valentino Beauty within this highly coveted audience."

In addition to sampling the product at the bus tour stops, Her Campus Media will also be seeding products through vibrant on-campus grassroots activities leading up to the event. Students and influential groups on campus are invited to participate, including sororities, fashion and trend groups, and more, with the goal to create social buzz and user-generated content that will ultimately drive sales for Valentino.

This campus tour comes on the heels of a sampling program Her Campus Media powered for Valentino that resulted in over 400 reviews on Sephora.com for their new lip product, Liquirosso.

"The West Coast bus tour is so unique because it represents the first time Valentino Beauty will be interacting with Gen Z on their own turf - a college campus," continues Windsor Western. "We are extremely excited to tap into our highly engaged community at UCLA, powering on-the-ground student ambassadors and influencers to help Valentino Beauty bring this new, younger consumer into the fold for the iconic brand."

About Her Campus Media:

Her Campus Media is the #1 media portfolio for college women and Gen Z, reaches hundreds of millions of readers and social followers across its family of brands, including Her Campus, Spoon University, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, and Generation Hired, with a highly curated network of 50,000+ influencers and ambassadors across 1,500+ colleges. Leveraging its digital, social, experiential, influencer and on-campus reach, Her Campus Media provides award-winning marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and loyalty for the world's leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Adweek's Campaign of the Year, Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, and Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women among other accolades.

