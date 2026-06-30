VALENTINO BEAUTY TAPS DAKOTA JOHNSON AND ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD AS FACES OF A NEW FRAGRANCE ERA

PARIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentino Beauty introduces two singular talents, Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård, to embody a new, soon-to-be-unveiled chapter of its fragrance story. At a time when romance risks becoming faded and conventional, Valentino Beauty seeks to reignite intense passion and redefine modern intimacy. This new narrative speaks to a generation drawn to authenticity, connection, and unapologetic emotion in a world that often feels restrained.

Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård Alexander Skarsgård

Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård embody two complementary energies, the partners in crime, at the heart of this new Valentino Beauty chapter. Already a fashion ambassador for Maison Valentino, Dakota Johnson brings a presence that is both instinctive and gracefully irreverent, and an authenticity that resonates deeply with the brand's mission of empowering individuality.

"To me, intimacy is about honesty and connection.I'm drawn to Valentino Beauty's ability to celebrate individuality while creating something that feels both sensual and deeply human," expressed Dakota Johnson.

Alexander Skarsgård, Golden Globe winner, carries a free-spirited charm and enigmatic magnetism that mirrors the brand's warmth and its celebration of authentic self-expression. "I couldn't be happier to join Valentino Beauty for this new chapter. There's something so compelling about the way the brand celebrates individuality, emotion, and connection," shared Alexander Skarsgård.

Together, the two personalities represent a contemporary vision of allure—confident, playful, and unapologetically expressive—and embody the unique tensions of contemporary intimacy: two magnetic personalities drawn together not by convention, but by instinct. Their dynamic reflects the spirit of the new fragrance narrative: intimate yet powerful, sensual yet free.

Valentino Beauty's Global President, Claudia Marcocci, said "We are pleased to welcome Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård to the Valentino Beauty family. Their unique personalities and magnetic presence perfectly embody the emotional intensity at the heart of this new era."

The campaign marks the beginning of a daring new chapter for Valentino Beauty, one that celebrates emotional intensity, individuality, and the courage to feel deeply.

About Valentino Beauty

Rooted in Roma, Valentino Beauty celebrates authentic individuality through its signature codes of Color, Cool, and Couture. The brand empowers individuals to express their truest selves with confidence, offering vibrant hues, sensorial textures, and curated design. An inclusive, celebratory vision of beauty emerges: extraordinary, expressive, and uniquely personal.

For more information about Valentino Beauty visit www.valentino-beauty.us.

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SOURCE Valentino Beauty