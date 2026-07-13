VALENTINO BEAUTY UNVEILS VENDETTA: THE SCENTS OF UNSTOPPABLE PASSION

PARIS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentino Beauty marks a defining moment with the introduction of an all-new fragrance duo, Vendetta — its first Prestige fragrance franchise launch in six years. Conceived as the latest entrant to the Valentino Beauty universe, Vendetta introduces a powerful narrative rooted in emotion, intensity, and unapologetic connection, reclaiming passion as a conscious choice. The new fragrance name also pays homage to the heritage Vendetta scent, introduced by the Maison under the direction of its founder Valentino Garavani in 1991. At a time when love risks becoming performative, algorithmic or diluted, Vendetta proposes a return to emotional depth. The fragrance family speaks to a generation seeking authenticity and instinct in a world shaped by restraint, channeling Valentino's heritage through a contemporary lens: warm colors, strong character, and a confident embrace of feeling. Vendetta unfolds as a duo: Vendetta Donna and Vendetta Uomo. Two distinct compositions united by a shared vision of intimacy and magnetic connection, in an unstoppable, "us-against-the-world" escape from the monotony of conventional romance.

Dakota and Ale Vendetta

Vendetta Donna

Created by master perfumer Dominique Ropion in collaboration with perfumer Andrew Everett, Vendetta Donna is a floral gourmand woody built around the most carnal expression of Tuberose — a flower widely known for its aphrodisiac, narcotic scent. At its heart lies the exclusive Tuberose Osmobloom™, amplified through an 'Air-Capture' extraction technology that intensifies both luminosity and sensual depth. The Tuberose blooms with creamy radiance, warmed by golden flowers, revealing a fragrance that feels solar, enveloping, and unapologetically bold.

"Behind its whiteness and solar accents, Tuberose has an ultra-narcotic character. While preserving its solar notes, I sought to amplify its lactonic tones, its skin-like texture, and its depth. The Tuberose Osmobloom™ extract—an exclusive innovation—was invaluable, as it delivers the exact scent of the flower when it blooms at dawn". — Dominique Ropion, master perfumer.

The opening introduces a vibrant red orange nectar accord: juicy, syrupy, and edged with a subtle salty tension, giving the fragrance an immediate bright and sparkling lift.

"To create an element of surprise, I immersed this carnal Tuberose into a custom-crafted Red Orange Nectar accord. I envisioned it as something elevated, soaring far beyond conventional 'sticky' gourmand addictions to explore Italian sensuality. My inspiration was the Tarocco Rosso orange, a prized Italian variety celebrated for its taste and sweetness. My goal was to capture its essence, adding a 'luscious' nectar dimension. Finally, the addition of salty notes provides a crispiness that triggers a modern vision of addiction." — Andrew Everett, perfumer

As it settles, an exclusive sandalwood heart unfolds into a creamy, enveloping woodiness, anchoring the composition in a trail that feels both deep and intimate. Vendetta Donna captures the heat of white florals at full intensity, leaving an indelible imprint on skin. The fragrance is further enhanced by its deep red hue, echoing Valentino's iconic signature color as a symbol of passion, intensity, and bold emotion. Radiant within the sculptural bottle, the color becomes a visual extension of the scent's character.

Vendetta Uomo

Composed by master perfumer Marie Salamagne, Vendetta Uomo is a woody spicy gourmand that explores masculine sensuality through texture and contrast. The fragrance opens with a sparkling shot of ginger CO₂ from Peru, fully captured in a high- definition extract. This concentrate of uplifting brightness is underpinned by the freshness of the Italian citrus. At the heart of the fragrance lies a Cinnamon Liquor Accord offering an addictive, spicy, and edgy warmth to the trail, further enhanced by a blend of spices, giving to the note a sensual enveloping, and intensely charismatic signature. At the base, patchouli essence asserts depth and structure, enhanced by a modern carnal woods accord. The woody foundation radiates vibrancy and confidence, leaving a bold yet controlled trail.

"I selected a very pure essence of patchouli, preserving its raw woody character while amplifying its depth. The composition develops a tactile, skin-like quality. The goal was to create a fragrance that is bold in character while deeply connected to the skin." — Marie Salamagne, master perfumer.

Vendetta Uomo balances freshness, spice, and wood with precision; a confident expression of instinct and presence, designed to linger with quiet intensity.

The Bottle

Vendetta's design reflects Valentino's enduring and timeless codes. A bold graphic V motif structures the silhouette, creating a striking and recognizable signature rooted in the Maison's Identity. The pleated cap recalls the folds found in Valentino garments, a subtle tribute to the Maison's couture heritage. The silhouette combines crafted structure with graphic clarity, creating a strong presence. Conceived as a pair, the bottles echo the narrative of connection at the heart of the fragrance duo: distinct identities, unified energy.

The outer packaging reinforces the dialogue between Valentino heritage and the Maison's present evolution, featuring the graphic V signature as a visual link between fragrance and the Maison's broader creative universe.

The Campaign Visuals

Valentino reveals the first visuals of the Vendetta story, featuring the recently announced ambassadors Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård. Photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, the cinematic campaign captures the passionate "us-against-the-world" escape of the Vendetta duo, two lovers bound by instinct rather than convention. Donna and Uomo embody a contemporary duo archetype: deeply connected, confident, and emotionally fearless. Set within a visual atmosphere where heritage and modernity intersect, the imagery balances intimacy with movement. In the coming weeks, the story will unfold further through a campaign film following Donna and Uomo, on an inspiring journey, a modern romance propelled by instinct, freedom, and unspoken magnetism.

Through scent and imagery, Vendetta establishes a new olfactive chapter for Valentino Beauty, one defined by character, connection, and irresistible affinity, coming to the U.S. in late August.

About Valentino Beauty

Rooted in Roma, Valentino Beauty celebrates authentic individuality through its signature codes of Color, Cool, and Couture. The brand empowers individuals to express their truest selves with confidence, offering vibrant hues, sensorial textures, and curated design. An inclusive, celebratory vision of beauty emerges: extraordinary, expressive, and uniquely personal.

For more information about Valentino Beauty visit www.valentino-beauty.us.

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SOURCE Valentino Beauty