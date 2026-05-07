VALENTINO BEAUTY INTRODUCES BORN IN ROMA HAIR & BODY MISTS, A NEW SENSORIAL EXPERIENCE FOR SUMMER 2026

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentino Beauty expands the Born in Roma collection with the launch of the Born in Roma Hair & Body Mists ($49, 100ML), arriving in June 2026. Previewed on the Sephora app on June 10th and officially launching nationally on June 17th in Sephora, Ulta, Macy's and Dillard's, the mists are designed as a fresh, luminous gesture for all-over perfuming, the mists bring a playful new dimension offering a soft, airy veil of scent for both hair and skin. Encased in a colorful, fully-studded 100ml bottle that reflects Valentino Beauty's expressive codes, the collection transforms fragrance into a couture object and introduces a new styling ritual, unlocking a wardrobe of scent expressions.

BIR Mist

The offering debuts in four gourmand-inspired essences — Golden Coconut, Caramel Crush, Vanilla Bliss and Salty Pistachio — each one translating the Born in Roma signature into a brighter, radiant trail. Celebrating some of the notes of the moment, the essences weave together coconut, caramel, vanilla, and pistachio into craveable accords.

Encased in a colorful, fully-studded 100ml bottle, the Hair & Body Mists reflect Valentino Beauty's expressive codes while embracing an element of ease. The lightweight design is crafted for portability and intuitive use, transforming the mists into a joyful object made for daily indulgence.

Born in Roma Hair & Body Mists introduce a new styling ritual: an invitation to style your scent and express the many ways to be you. Layer and intensify select Born in Roma fragrance with its corresponding mist to unlock a wardrobe of colors and personalities*.

Two exclusive layering duos bring this styling experience to life. For extra addiction, spray Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum, then dress it with the Vanilla Bliss Hair & Body Mist to amplify the scent with enveloping, creamy vanilla warmth. Alternatively, for extra radiance, spray Born in Roma Donna Yellow Dream Eau de Parfum, then tailor it with the Golden Coconut Hair & Body Mist to enhance its luminous signature with a radiant coconut glow.

The new offering invites you to discover the Valentino Summer Fair, a vibrant creative concept anchoring the campaign, imagery, and retail experience. This universe captures a season defined by color, playfulness, sensoriality and a distinct mood that echoes the ingredients at the heart of each essence.

For the launch, every mist is paired with its own summer fair attraction inspiring the visual language across channels: duck fishing for Golden Coconut, balloon darts for Caramel Crush, tin can alley for Vanilla Bliss, and the green glow of a claw machine for Salty Pistachio.

The campaign video brings this universe to life through an unexpected, playful setting: a pinball machine, transformed into a vibrant, larger-than-life world where the mists become the protagonist. With bouncing lights, dynamic movement, and sensorial textures, the video channels the spirit of the Summer Fair into a cinematic, multi-sensory moment.

The Born in Roma Hair & Body Mists introduce a new ritual that is joyful, offering an invitation to experience the Born in Roma signature through an entirely new lens.

DISCLAIMER: Layering and styling rituals are recommended only on the following combinations: Born in Roma Donna Eau de Parfum with Vanilla Bliss Hair & Body Mist, and Born in Roma Donna Yellow Dream Eau de Parfum with Golden Coconut Hair & Body Mist.

About Valentino Beauty

Rooted in Roma, Valentino Beauty celebrates authentic individuality through its signature codes of Color, Cool, and Couture. The brand empowers individuals to express their truest selves with confidence, offering vibrant hues, sensorial textures, and curated design. An inclusive, celebratory vision of beauty emerges: extraordinary, expressive, and uniquely personal.

For more information about Valentino Beauty visit www.valentino-beauty.us.

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SOURCE Valentino Beauty