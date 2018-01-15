Valentino Rossi Claims 2017 MotoGP Fan World Championship

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentino Rossi, the nine times World Champion, has added another accolade to his honors list - the 2017 MotoGP Fan World Champion, reports WePlay Media. Represented by diehard fan Derek Wisner of Corona, California, Rossi was never far from the top step of the podium in 2017. Wisner's sustained effort throughout the season and investment of 400 hours of game time finally pushing him and Rossi over the line to victory. In doing so they held off an impressive late charge from rivals Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo, who placed second and third respectively.

WePlay Media

The 2017 MotoGP Fan World Championship season saw the MotoGP Mobile game rise to the top of the charts in several European countries and Asia, including Spain, Italy and Indonesia. Over 10 million fans downloaded the game and competed in around half a million races daily. This is the first "free to play" game app released based on the World Championship series MotoGP and the global popularity of the sport saw unprecedented fan engagement.

In second place of the 2017 Fan World Championship was Porjate Subphanlie of Indonesia, representing Marc Marquez aboard the Repsol Honda Racing Team bike and taking the third step, Laurent Girard of New Caledonia, representing Jorge Lorenzo in his debut season aboard the Ducati.

Derek Wisner said, "I started racing as Vale last season and finished as highest contributor in fourth. This year, once the new format was released, there wasn't a day that went by I wasn't playing - sometimes for hours and others just a race or two. After my disappointment last year, there was no way I was going to let anyone but Vale stand on top of the podium. Without the competition from Porjate and Laurent, I don't think the score I put up was possible. Their skill made me get better because I had to."

Wisner also wished to dedicate his 2017 Fan World Championship win to Nicky Hayden who was tragically lost in a training accident in Italy in 2017. Wisner said, "As a fan, it is often hard to find a voice to express our appreciation to the riders. I hope that my efforts in last year's Fan World Championship may amplify my voice so my admiration and appreciation of the riders, especially Nicky, is heard."

Wisner and the other MotoGP Fan World Championship finalists will each receive a magnificent Brembo Trophy, a limited-edition MotoGP Tissot watch, a Nolan X-Lite MotoGP helmet and passes to their favorite races. Graeme Warring of WePlay Media, who developed the app and who hosted the MotoGP Fan World Championship, said, "We want to congratulate the winners and all the millions of other fans who competed in the 2017 season, and we would especially like to thank the sponsors - Brembo, Tissot and Nolan - who continue to support not only the sport but the fans in the paddock."

The 2018 MotoGP Fan World Championship is already underway ahead of the season's first race in Qatar. The game is free to play and available in the Google Play and iTunes App Store; it is available in 16 localized languages. The 2018 season update is scheduled for release in May 2018.

