Valeo and Applied Intuition Partner to Provide Digital Twin Technology for ADAS Simulation

News provided by

Applied Intuition

04 Jan, 2024, 14:10 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo, a global leader in automotive technology, and Applied Intuition, a vehicle software supplier, are partnering to provide a digital twin platform for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) sensor simulation. The joint solution will allow automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bring safe and reliable ADAS features to market faster.

Continue Reading
Digital twin depicting camera output and LiDAR overlay
Digital twin depicting camera output and LiDAR overlay

Valeo and Applied Intuition's platform will provide OEMs with a digital twin database representing locations all around the world, offering an extensive and diverse set of scenarios and environments for ADAS perception testing and validation. Using the digital twins in Applied Intuition's sensor simulation product, Spectral, OEMs can create more accurate simulations than using traditional simulation methods. This allows OEMs to ensure the safety, performance, and reliability of critical algorithms and to develop production-ready ADAS perception systems more rapidly.

The digital twin platform focuses on simulating Valeo's SCALA 3 LiDAR and expands to other Valeo sensors for software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing.

"Valeo has always been at the forefront of automotive innovation," said Clement Nouvel, CTO of Valeo LiDAR. "Our partnership with Applied Intuition exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and how fast autonomous driving features can be brought to end-customers while improving safety. Together, we aim to redefine the future of LiDAR perception through digital twin technology."

"Digital twins create huge advantages for ADAS simulation," said Peter Ludwig, CTO and Co-Founder of Applied Intuition. "Digital-twin-based simulations achieve more breadth and accuracy than any other simulation technology. Paired with Applied Intuition's deterministic Spectral simulator and accurate sensor models of the Valeo SCALA 3 LiDAR, our digital twins are paving the way for safer, more rapid deployment of ADAS systems worldwide."

The partnership between Valeo and Applied Intuition marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry's journey toward safer, more efficient, and more intelligent mobility solutions. The two companies will continue to innovate and build state-of-the-art technology that enables faster, safer, and more reliable transport.

About Valeo
As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.
Valeo in figures: 20 billion euros in sales in 2022 | 109,900 employees at December 31, 2022 | 29 countries, 183 plants, 21 research centers, 44 development centers, 18 distribution platforms.
Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About Applied Intuition
Applied Intuition is a vehicle software supplier that accelerates the adoption of safe and intelligent machines worldwide. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition provides a simulation and validation platform for various industries such as automotive, trucking, construction, and more. 17 of the top 20 global automakers rely on Applied Intuition's solutions to shorten development cycles, deliver high-quality systems, and accelerate the production of modern vehicles with confidence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Munich, Stockholm, Seoul, and Tokyo. Learn more at https://applied.co.

SOURCE Applied Intuition

Also from this source

Applied Intuition Hosts Congressional Delegation at Its Michigan Offices

Applied Intuition, Inc., a tooling and software provider for autonomous vehicle (AV) development, hosted Representative Debbie Dingell (MI-06) and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.