Valeo Groupe Announces 2020 Ted Rollins Eco Scholarship

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Rollins and Valeo Groupe are proud to announce the bi-annual 2020 Ted Rollins Eco Scholarship. Founded on the corporate case for investing in sustainability, the scholarship is open to students majoring in business, sustainability or related fields.

Valeo Groupe

"Organizations have the creativity, the power and the scale to make big things happen. Bold new ideas, innovative "green" products and sustainability breakthroughs are factors necessary to inspire real change. Students who recognize how natural resources, climate change and alternative energy can impact innovation and new business models, will be the driving force for sustainability our world so desperately needs," explains Rollins.

For more details and application, visit https://www.tedrollinsecoscholars.com/ . The winning applicant will be notified by June, 1 2020 and receive $1,000 to assist with the cost of tuition, books or living expenses.

About Ted Rollins/Valeo Groupe

Rollins serves as the Executive Chairman and Managing Partner of Valeo Groupe, a multinational, niche-focused, vertically integrated housing company with interests in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Scandinavia and the United States. One of the main tenets of Valeo Groupe's vision is sustainable development. Founded on a simple principle, "Leave it better than you found it,'' Valeo Groupe's declaration to build better, live better and do better is rooted in everything they do.

Prior to founding Valeo Groupe in 2014, Ted co-founded Campus Crest Communities where he served as Chairman and CEO before leaving to manage his private investments in his family holding company, TXG Capital. Rollins grew Campus Crest from a start-up to the second largest student housing platform in the world, with over 46,000 beds in the US and Canada in over 70 markets. Total assets in both JV and Wholly-owned properties were in excess of $2.3b USD with consolidated Net Operating Income of $101mm and EBITDA of approximately $91.1mm in 10 years.

Rollins started his career as an investment banker at Drexel Burnham Lambert in New York in corporate finance with a focus on real estate finance. He is a board member of the Regional Board of the Environmental Defense Fund and a Board member of the Center for Living Environments and Regeneration.

He received his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration Magna Cum Laude from The Citadel.

For more information on Valeo Groupe visit www.valeogroupe.com .

Media Contact:

Ted Rollins, Valeo Groupe

888.293.5649

1001 Morehead Square Dr, STE 320

Charlotte, North Carolina 28203

233879@email4pr.com

SOURCE Valeo Groupe

Related Links

http://www.valeogroupe.com

