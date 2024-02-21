Valeo is taking you for a ride @ SXSW 2024
21 Feb, 2024, 09:12 ET
TROY, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo will attend South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas for the first time, with a demonstration area at Comedor - 501 Colorado Street, March 10 to 12.
To meet user expectations and climate challenges, mobility is evolving faster than ever. Valeo is the key innovation technology partner of automakers and mobility actors around the world, developing affordable solutions for safer, more sustainable, more connected and more diverse mobility.
At SXSW, Valeo will debut a unique extended reality (XR) gaming experience that passengers can play on phones or tablets connected to a vehicle's wifi. Valeo, the world leader in driver assistance systems, is using its expertise to offer video game developers and car manufacturers the means to develop a new type of game combining a vehicle's real environment and 3D elements. Thanks to software developed by Valeo, the game uses a vehicle's driver assistance systems (ADAS), including cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors, along with perception and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms already on board, to insert the car's real environment into the game, something never before offered. The game is a demonstration of what Valeo's augmented reality software development kit could bring to the industry and a proof of concept for a new type of in-car entertainment.
Valeo will also present its latest technologies for safer, more sustainable and more connected mobility:
