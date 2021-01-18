Valeo Pharma Announces Major Addition to its Senior Management Team

Frederic Fasano named President and COO

Steve Saviuk continues as CEO and becomes Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Mr. Frederic Fasano to the newly created position of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 18th, to augment its senior leadership team and support expansion of Valeo's commercial activities. Mr. Fasano has also been elected to the Company's Board of Directors effective as of today.

"It gives me true pleasure to welcome Frederic to the Valeo executive team in this important new role. He possesses extensive International pharmaceutical experience and his management skills are well suited to helping us build a leading innovative pharmaceutical company with a deep commitment to our selected therapeutic areas of focus", said Steve Saviuk, CEO. "This increase in management depth, coupled with our solid foundation of products and people, positions us well for the dynamic growth we foresee in the coming years."

In addition to continuing in his role as CEO of Valeo, Mr. Saviuk will assume the role of Vice-Chairman of Valeo's Board of Directors. Mr. Richard MacKay remains Chairman of the Board.

Commenting on his newly appointed position as President and COO of Valeo, Frederic Fasano said, "I am very excited to join Steve and his team at such a pivotal time in the corporate development of Valeo". He added "Valeo is very well positioned to become an anchor Canadian pharma company aiming at bringing innovative treatments to patients. Life sciences have been incredibly productive and disruptive in recent times and we at Valeo want to reinvent the way this amazing science is reaching patients."

More about Mr. Frederic Fasano



Frederic Fasano is a seasoned pharma executive with over 25 years of experience in managing strategic affiliates within different geographies (Canada, Europe, Latin America). Prior to joining Valeo, Frederic served as President and CEO of Servier Canada, a well-established fully integrated affiliate of Servier Group. He led the portfolio diversification strategy, including multiple in-licensing deals, while strengthening the team capabilities in order to maximize the affiliate's growth. Mr. Fasano held various executive positions in Italy, France and Latin America and sat on the Board of Directors of ILKOS Therapeutics. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Innovative Medicines Canada. He holds a Master of Business Administration from ESSEC Business School (France) and a Pharm. Degree from Paris-XI School of Pharmacy (France).

Grant of Share Options

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 1,950,000 share options under its Share Option Plan to Mr. Fasano. These options shall vest over a five year period in six month intervals. Additional information concerning these grants can be found in the Form 11 – Notice of Proposed Stock Options posted on the CSE website, under the Company's profile.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

