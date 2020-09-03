Hesperco TM capsules for immune system support to be commercially available by end of September 2020

HespercoTM pre-sales now available at online store

MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received a Natural Product Licence approval from Health Canada authorizing the sale of its bioflavonoid formulation, HespercoTM, in Canada. HespercoTM capsules contain a powerful antioxidant that can be taken for immune system support.

"With the receipt of Health Canada's approval, we are now proceeding with the commercial launch of HespercoTM capsules and are anticipating product availability by end of September 2020", said Steve Saviuk, Valeo's President and CEO, "HespercoTM capsules will be available in major health care retailers across the country as well as through our dedicated website, www.hesperco.com, which is currently accepting pre-launch orders."

Valeo entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Ingenew Pharma Inc. ("Ingenew"), www.ingenewpharma.com, in April 2020 for the development, manufacture and commercialization of HespercoTM. Ingenew is responsible for providing clinical and scientific data to support the market positioning, commercial and communication campaigns for HespercoTM.

About HespercoTM

HespercoTM capsules is Valeo's unique hesperidin formulation and will be available in bottles of 60 capsules. Hesperidin is a bioflavonoid with powerful antioxidant properties that help support the immune system.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma inc.

