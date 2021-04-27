Valeo Pharma Upsizes And Closes $6.6 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Valeo insiders participation of $2.6 million

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has upsized and closed a $6.645 million non-brokered private placement of unsecured non-convertible debenture units (the "Private Placement").

The Company issued 6,645 unsecured non-convertible debentures units (the "Debenture Units") at a purchase price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for gross proceeds of $6,645,000. Each Debenture Unit consist of one (1) unsecured non-convertible debenture of the Company in the principal amount of $1,000 (each, a "Debenture") and 200 Class "A" share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class "A" Share of the Company (each, a "Share") at an exercise price of $1.60 at any time up to 24 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). The Debentures will mature at the latest 9 months after the closing and bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum from the date of issue, payable in cash, semi-annually in arrears.

"The closing of this upsized placement is testament to the confidence and support our insiders and those close to the Company have in management and Valeo's business model", said Steve Saviuk, CEO. "I cannot over emphasize what a pivotal year 2021 is becoming with the recent launch of Redesca® and the imminent launches of Enerzair® Breezhaler® and Atectura® Breezhaler®".

The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company has paid $38,500 as finder's fees to arm's-length parties in connection with the Private Placement and issued a total of 7,700 broker warrants in compliance with applicable securities laws. Insiders, Senior Executives, staff members and 3 Directors of the Company all participated in the Private Placement for an aggregate amount of $2.6 million.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Participation of insiders of the Company in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Regulation 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Regulation 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Private Placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization and also because the Company's Common Shares trade only on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). A material change report was not filed in connection with the participation of the insiders in at least 21 days in advance of the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances, in order to close the transaction as soon as practicable to enable it to use the funds.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory Diseases, Neurology, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Valeo Pharma Inc.

