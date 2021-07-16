Valeo Strategy Group Partner Appointed To SCIP Leadership Post

BRADENTON, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Strategy Group, LLC today announced the appointment of Lisa Hicks, Managing Partner & Chief Strategy Officer, to the post of Marketing Strategy Liaison for the global association, Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP). This post is part of a new leadership team whose goal is to drive the growth and retention of SCIP's membership around the world. Hicks has been a part of the association since 2008 and was appointed to the association's board in 2017.

As Marketing Strategy Liaison, Hicks will be responsible for helping to guide the association's mission to grow its membership of new professionals entering the field of Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy and of those in more senior roles looking to keep apprised of advanced techniques.

"The Association," Hicks said, "is a mix of professionals from virtually every industry and from countries around the globe. It is an exciting and dynamic association that brings a wealth of insight and talent to those working to grow their organizations and deliver truly differentiated value propositions to their markets."

This new SCIP position is a volunteer role that taps into Hicks' more than 30-years' experience consulting on topics such as business strategy, competitive intelligence, and strategic marketing for the Global 2000.

"Lisa has been a valued member of our Board for several years," said SCIP Executive Director Cam Mackey, "and we look forward to her continued counsel and guidance in expanding our powerful community of members."

"We're excited for Lisa to play this expanded role for SCIP," said Ed Payne, Managing Partner and Chief Research Officer at Valeo. "The SCIP community is at the forefront of the vast amount of strategy and innovation being brought to market and from some of the largest and most well-known global brands."

About Valeo Strategy Group

Valeo is an essential partner when you need to bring external insights to your strategic decision-making. "Valeo" comes from the Latin "to Win." By creating breakthrough strategies, the company's mission is to help clients outmaneuver and outperform their competitors. Executives utilize Valeo Strategy Group's resources to bring difficult to obtain insights about their competitors, potential customers, channel partners, and global markets to their decision-making. The company helps to de-risk the strategic planning process so that the best results are achieved, with the least possible cost, and in the shortest amount of time. For more information visit: www.valeo-strategy.com.

About SCIP

SCIP (Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals) is a global non-profit community of leaders who leverage insights, best practices, and unimpeachable ethics to drive growth and reduce risk in strategic choices. We increase members' impact through advancing ethical best practices, training and certification in critical capabilities, curating innovative ideas, and cultivating a powerful peer community. For more information visit: www.scip.org.

