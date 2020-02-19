Valeo Strategy Group To Present At SCIP's IntelliCon 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeo Strategy Group announced today that it has been selected to present a half-day workshop during SCIP IntelliCon2020 (Strategic & Competitive Intelligence Professionals Association). This invitation-only, interactive workshop, is designed for Intelligence Strategists – senior leaders who are focused on using insights and tools to drive growth and capitalize on disruption. With product and technology lifecycles getting shorter, the need for strategic agility has never been greater. The workshop will be presented on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. It will be presented by Lisa Hicks, Managing Partner & Chief Strategy Officer and Ed Payne, Managing Partner & Chief Research Officer, both of Valeo Strategy Group, LLC.

Through case studies and roundtable discussions, the session will focus on best practices for:

Avoiding Analysis Paralysis: Driving intelligence into the actions of an organization

Driving intelligence into the actions of an organization Organizational Agility: Leveraging (and expanding) core organizational competencies to drive growth and disruption in a digitized environment

Leveraging (and expanding) core organizational competencies to drive growth and disruption in a digitized environment Strategic Agility: Best practices for being the Disruptor rather than the Disrupted, identifying and responding to industry flux

Best practices for being the Disruptor rather than the Disrupted, identifying and responding to industry flux Technological Agility: The role of AI/ML in the strategic planning cycle so that it is predictive and prescriptive

Workshop Program

Introduction: Establish the Burning Platform (Disruption) and The Need for Strategic Agility

Case Study: Using Organizational & Technological Agility to Disrupt an Industry and Drive Growth

Facilitated Round table on Attendee-Submitted Topics

Wrap-up & Lessons Learned

For more information about this event, visit SCIP @ IntelliCon 2020.

Valeo is an essential partner when you need to inform your strategic decision-making. "Valeo" comes from the Latin "to Win". By creating breakthrough strategies, the company's mission is to help clients outmaneuver and outperform their competitors. For over a decade, many of the Global 2000 have turned to Valeo to inform their successful strategies. Executives utilize Valeo Strategy Group's resources to bring difficult to obtain insights about their competitors, potential customers, channel partners and global markets to their decision-making. The company helps to de-risk the strategic planning process so that the best results are achieved, with the least possible cost, and in the shortest amount of time. For more information visit: www.valeo-strategy.com.

For more information:

Contact: Lisa Hicks, Valeo Strategy Group

Phone: 803.417.1110

Email: lhicks@valeo-strategy.com

SOURCE Valeo Strategy Group

Related Links

http://www.valeo-strategy.com

