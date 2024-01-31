Valeos Welcomes Strategic Board Members and Advisors

News provided by

Valeos

31 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

The nonprofit unites visionary leaders from healthcare, technology and government to advance the U.S. organ transplant ecosystem

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeos, a newly formed 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to radically improve organ transplant outcomes through shared data, today announced the first appointments to its Board of Directors and Advisory Committee. The strategic coalition of leaders—spanning healthcare, technology and government—share a commitment to saving and extending lives through organ transplantation by championing data utilization, standardizing high-quality care and advocating for equity and accessibility.

Members of the Valeos Board of Directors and Advisory Committee include:

  • Stephanie Trunzo, SVP & GM at Oracle Heath. Trunzo is a healthcare and cloud systems expert whose team is responsible for the strategy, design, build and global go-to-market execution of Oracle's healthcare industry solutions.

  • Andy Roth, Former CPO at American Express. Roth is a data privacy expert whose leadership as Chief Privacy Officer at American Express earned the company the recognition of "Most Trusted Company for Privacy" five years in a row. He is also the Founder and former Chairman of Privacy.com.

  • Michael Kutcher, Organ Donation Advocate. Kutcher is a heart transplant recipient and public speaker for organ donation and disability inclusion. He's brought his story and work to Donate Life, the Center for Disease Control and the National Institute of Health.

  • Honorable Tony Coelho, Former U.S. Congressman. Honorable Coelho is a disability advocate and an American politician who served in the United States House of Representatives as Majority Whip. He was the author and primary sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

  • Kamran Khaliq, Former CISO, Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Khaliq is a risk management executive for IT security and compliance including HIPAA. He has more than 20 years of information technology leadership experience across the federal government and private industry.

  • Bryan Sivak, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Sivak is a leader in healthcare innovation and technology. As CTO of HHS, Sivak worked to transform healthcare and prioritize human experience and services.

Valeos founders Tristan and Jordan Mace will serve as Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors. Tristan Mace is a heart transplant recipient and a Managing Partner of Flyover Capital, the largest venture capital firm in Kansas. Jordan Mace is an early employee from Braze, a marketing technology company she helped take public.

More board members and advisors for Valeos are to come in Q1 2024.

Valeos' Collaborative Approach to Advancing Organ Transplant Outcomes

The founding of Valeos coincides with a pivotal point in American healthcare. In September, President Biden signed the "Securing the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Act," the largest modernization effort in the history of the U.S. organ transplant system. Shortly after, Valeos' founders were invited to the White House and continue to advocate to government leaders for an error-free implementation of the updated transplant system toward better patient outcomes.

This commitment to advancing organ transplant outcomes is further exemplified by Valeos' recent collaboration with Oracle Health. In September, Tristan and Jordan attended the Oracle Health Conference as keynote speakers, where they announced the collaboration to address the challenges of the current system through data and technology. Oracle is providing Valeos access to industry-leading expertise in electronic health records (EHRs), complex integrations, cloud infrastructure, security and compliance.

"Organ donation and transplant is a pressing issue today, and it holds a deeply personal meaning for our family. In 2021, I experienced fulminant quadruple organ failure and underwent an emergency heart transplant. Jordan and I have since dedicated our lives to advancing organ transplant outcomes through shared data, leading to the creation of Valeos," said Tristan Mace, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Valeos. "It's an honor to attract world-class leaders on this journey with us. Valeos is at the forefront of building a future with greater access to high-quality transplants, shorter waitlist times and improved post-transplant life expectancy and quality of life."

For more information, visit https://valeos.org/.

About Valeos
Valeos Transplant Society is a patient-founded and patient-centric 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit designed to radically improve organ transplant outcomes through shared data.

With more than 100,000 Americans awaiting transplant, the U.S. organ transplant system is in desperate need of modernization. Valeos connects the transplant ecosystem through longitudinal data to unlock new learnings and drive innovation for greater access to more high-quality transplants, reduced waitlist times, and improved post-transplant life expectancy and quality of life.

SOURCE Valeos

News Releases in Similar Topics

