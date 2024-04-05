Valere Health Launches interoperability ecosystem at Medtrade 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valere Health, a pioneer in the healthcare PaaS and connectivity space, was honored to participate in Medtrade 2024, the largest home medical equipment trade show in the United States. Valere also sponsored the Medtrade's first ever Tech Stage, demonstrating their support for tech solutions in the HME industry.

Valere unveiled its innovative connectivity platform at the event. At booth #1253, right across from the Tech Stage, they showcased their interoperability ecosystem that simplifies connectivity, optimizes workflow, and energizes innovation.

As the healthcare industry continues to grow, the necessity for seamless connectivity and interoperability has never been more critical. Valere Health's mission to bring healthcare together resonates deeply with Medtrade's goal of bringing together thousands of home medical equipment providers, healthcare professionals, and leading manufacturers.

By sponsoring the Tech Stage, Valere Health emphasized its commitment to advancing healthcare technology and fostering an environment of innovation and progress.

"Our team was thrilled to be part of Medtrade this year, not only to introduce our platform but also to support innovative tech and our growing ecosystem of partners," said Dewey Roof, CEO of Valere Health. "This sponsorship is a natural extension of our mission to bridge gaps in healthcare through connectivity, making innovative solutions more accessible, efficient, and collaborative for everyone involved."

The way healthcare connects is weighing it down. It's restricting, costly, and too complex. Valere's platform transforms the way healthcare connects—allowing their customers to activate and leverage their data. Their platform is a utility that makes data useful and scalable.

"Medtrade was the perfect venue to launch our platform, given its history of fostering innovation and collaboration within the HME community," Roof added.

About Valere Health

The Valere team is on a mission to bring healthcare together. Join the interoperability ecosystem that simplifies connectivity, optimizes workflow, and energizes innovation. Never be held back by the burden of connectivity again. Valere is an open platform connecting healthcare to the best services, providers, and apps for their needs. Do more with less, expand opportunities, and unleash innovation with Valere.

Learn more at Valere-Health.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tricia Greer

VP of Business Management

Valere Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 404.596.5196

SOURCE Valere Health