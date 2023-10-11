Valeria Fiñana, Vice President of Production & Development, Telemundo Streaming Studios Joins NYF TV & Film Awards Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Festivals® Television & Film Awards competition is thrilled to welcome Valeria Fiñana, Vice President of Production & Development for Telemundo Streaming Studios at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises to the TV & Film Advisory Board.

Ms. Fiñana joins the prestigious 17-member Advisory Board panel comprised of a global assembly of innovative storytellers and industry leaders with expertise across diverse genres.

"We are thrilled to welcome Valeria to the TV & Film Awards Advisory Board this year. As an experienced leader in all aspects of award-winning dramatic and narrative storytelling, her knowledge of the dynamic world of streaming means that we gain the perspective of someone with deep insights into the paths to the future," said Rose Anderson, SVP & Executive Director New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Valeria Fiñana brings nearly two decades of professional experience and thousands of hours of primetime experience in the U.S. Hispanic market to the NYF TV & Film Advisory Board. As Vice President of Production & Development, Ms. Fiñana leads the creation and development of entertainment content in short and long format series, films and documentaries across markets including the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

"It is an honor, this year, to participate in a very special way in this outstanding organization that is committed to honoring the work of dreamers. To achieve success in these times of excessive audiovisual content, we must dream without creative limits, be disruptors, and always seek excellence in the outcome," said Valeria Fiñana, Vice President of Production & Development for Telemundo Streaming Studios at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

As a producer and creative leader, Ms. Fiñana is responsible for managing partnerships with third-party production services, as well as producers, showrunners, and talent. Overseeing the budget, strategy, content decisions and internal communications for award-winning projects in the Telemundo Streaming Studios division, she has worked on numerous global hit series. Prominent series include "El Señor de los Cielos" (The Lord of the Skies), "Buscando a Frida" (Looking for Frida), "100 Dias para Enamorarnos" (100 Days to Fall in Love), "Armas de Mujer" ('Til Jail Do Us Part), "El Secreto de la Familia Greco" (The Secret of the Greco Family), "Diario de un Gigolo" (Diary of a Gigolo), and "La Reina del Sur" (The Queen of the South).

"As Alfred Hitchcock would say, 'There is something more important than logic, and it is imagination,'" added Ms. Fiñana.

Ms. Fiñana also served as the Executive Producer for the music documentary for the third season of La Reina Del Sur: "La Reina Del Sur 3: Un Viaje Inolvidable, Banda Sonora" (La Reina del Sur 3 – An Unforgettable Voyage, Soundtrack Production).

To learn more about Valeria Fiñana don't miss this special edition of New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Content POV interview series. Read her interview HERE.

The 2024 TV & Film Awards Storytellers Gala will be streamed on April 16th during the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas. This is the 14th year of NYF's strategic partnership with NAB Show.

The deadline to enter the 2024 Television & Film Awards competition is December 31, 2023.

To view entry details and competition rules and regulations visit HERE. For a complete list of the Television & Film Awards 2024 categories, visit HERE.

All Entries in the 2024 competition will be judged online and screened by NYF's TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of 300+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased on the TV & Film Awards winners gallery.

To view the 2023 TV & Film Awards winner's showcase visit: winners.

About NAB Show

The 2024 NAB Show will be held April 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.

