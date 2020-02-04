Valerie I. Elmalem, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerie I. Elmalem, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as an Ophthalmologist at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

Founded in 1820, the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is a global leading facility for treating diseases of the ears, eyes, nose and throat. In addition to providing tertiary care, the facility is at the forefront of groundbreaking clinical research. They have developed diagnostic and surgical techniques that are widely practiced internationally.



An expert of neuro-ophthalmology and oculoplastics surgery, Dr. Elmalem is a board certified specialist who provides ophthalmic plastic surgery. She has over ten years of experience in the field, serving one year at her current location. A published author, she has written many articles on varied, medical subjects such as orbital fractures. On account of her achievements, she was recognized as a Super Doctor Rising Star in 2015.



In 2005, she earned a Doctorate of Medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. At the Emory University School of Medicine, she completed a transition internship, ophthalmological residency, and a neuro-ophthalmological fellowship. To further her training, she attended an additional fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin in the field of oculoplastics and orbital surgery.



In light of associations, Dr. Elmalem is affiliated with the following hospitals: Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai St. Luke's, and Mount Sinai West. Active in the ophthalmological field, she is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and North American Neuro-ophthalmology Society.



Dr. Elmalem dedicates this recognition to her mentors at Emory University, Dr. Nancy Newman and Dr. Valerie Biousse, and her mother, Paulette Elmalem.



