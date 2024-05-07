Valérie Urbain officially becomes CEO of the Euroclear group

BRUSSELS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euroclear's shareholders overwhelmingly passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 3 May 2024.

As announced in January 2024, Valérie Urbain officially became the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Euroclear group following the AGM, replacing outgoing CEO Lieve Mostrey.

"I am delighted to welcome Valérie Urbain as our new CEO and the Board and I are confident that she will successfully lead Euroclear," said Francesco Vanni d'Archirafi, Chairman of the Euroclear group. "Valérie has the right experience and the value creation mindset needed to take Euroclear forward. I would like to recognise Lieve Mostrey for all her achievements during her time as CEO."

"It's a real privilege to take over as CEO of Euroclear," said Valérie Urbain. "I would like to thank the Board and our shareholders for their trust. I look forward to working with the Board and our great teams to shape the Euroclear of tomorrow, better serving our customers and accelerating our growth journey."

At the AGM, Euroclear's shareholders also approved the new Euroclear Board with the appointment of three new Board members. As a result, the Board will be composed of 14 members and include:

Six independent non-executive directors (including the Chair of the Board)

Five non-executive directors representing the largest shareholders (Sicovam Holding SA, Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement SA/NV, Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations, Kuri Atyak Investment Ltd and the Consortium of Belgian investors)

Three executive directors

This new Board composition will further align the governance of Euroclear in-line with our long-term corporate objectives.

Full details on the Board composition can be found on the Euroclear website: About Boards and Management - Euroclear

Euroclear's 2023 annual reports are now available on the Euroclear website: Annual reports - Euroclear

About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Guided by its purpose, Euroclear innovates to bring safety, efficiency, and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic growth. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives, and investment funds. As a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure, Euroclear is committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation, and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise. The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & International.

