Valerion Announces Biggest Black Friday Deals of the Year with Savings Up to $2,698

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerion, a leading specialist in home cinema projectors and the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision, today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, offering savings of up to $2,698 across its acclaimed lineup. As the brand's largest annual sales event, this promotion includes key models from the Valerion range, all available now on Valerion.com and Amazon.

Valerion Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offer

As colder weather settles in and gatherings shift indoors, families are preparing for the big-screen moments that define the holiday season, from Thanksgiving marathons to Christmas movie nights. Valerion projectors help turn these occasions into true cinematic experiences without the hassle of going out or crowding around a small TV.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offers (Now – Dec. 1, 2025)

StreamMaster Plus2

A compact yet powerful 4K HDR projector delivering impressive clarity and color at an accessible price.

Now $1,399 (30% off MSRP $1,999, save $600)

VisionMaster Pro

An all-in-one 4K laser projector with built-in streaming, perfect for gamers, creators, and plug-and-play big-screen enjoyment.

Now $1,899 (24% off MSRP $2,499, save $600)

VisionMaster Pro2

A 4K UHD projector balancing price and performance, offering clarity and premium image quality for home theater use.

Now $2,299 (23% off MSRP $2,999, save $700)

VisionMaster Max

The flagship 4K RGB laser model is engineered for ultimate visual performance, featuring high contrast, 3,500 ISO lumens, and advanced anti-rainbow technology for cinematic viewing experience.

Now $3,999 (20% off MSRP $4,999, save $1,000)

VisionMaster Pro2 Home Theater Bundle

Purchase the VisionMaster Pro2 at MSRP $2,999 and receive a free matte-white screen up to 220" plus the ThunderBeat 4.1.2 sound system.

Bundle price: $2,999 (41% off MSRP $5,097, save $2,098)

VisionMaster Max Home Theater Bundle

Purchase the VisionMaster Max at MSRP $4,999 and receive a free matte-white screen up to 220" plus the ThunderBeat 4.1.2 sound system.

Bundle price: $4,999 (35% off MSRP $7,697, save $2,698)

All projector purchases made through Valerion's official store or authorized dealers include a 2-year product warranty, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee on Valerion.com and a 90-day return window on Amazon.

About Valerion

Valerion is a leading specialist in home cinema projectors, delivering the ultimate cinematic experience with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems. Its VisionMaster long-throw projector series sets new benchmarks for home theater innovation.

