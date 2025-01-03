Valerion Unveils VisionMaster Max at CES 2025: A Game-Changer in Projector Industry

Valerion Unveils Groundbreaking Innovations at CES 2025, Pushing the Boundaries of Home Projection Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerion, the disruptor in the home theater industry, is redefining the future of entertainment by bringing Hollywood standard directly into homes. With the unprecedented success of its VisionMaster Series, Valerion became the most funded project of 2024 on Kickstarter, raising over $10.7 million—making it the highest-funded projector in crowdfunding history. At CES 2025, Valerion will debut the flagship VisionMaster MAX demonstration and the groundbreaking External Lens Concept and showcase the full VisionMaster Series, setting a new benchmark for home entertainment technology.

Valerion VisionMaster MAX Global Debut at CES 2025

At CES 2025, Valerion will globally debut the VisionMaster MAX, a cinematic-grade home theater projector that has generated immense anticipation since its crowdfunding launch. As the flagship model of the VisionMaster series, it brings groundbreaking advancements in home entertainment, setting a new standard for cinematic-quality projection. The VisionMaster MAX is equipped with the professional-grade OpticFlex Lens System, offering exceptional flexibility with optical zoom, vertical lens shift, and dynamic iris, allowing for a fully customizable and immersive viewing experience. With 3000 ISO lumens, a 15,000:1 contrast ratio powered by EBL technology, and 110% Rec. 2020 color gamut, the MAX delivers stunning image quality and vivid color accuracy. Its ability to project up to 300'' ensures an expansive, theater-like experience at home. Enhanced by Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, and Active 3D, the VisionMaster MAX guarantees an unparalleled visual experience for all types of content. Additionally, the MAX introduces an innovative external lens that expands the throw ratio, offering even greater versatility and further elevating the home entertainment experience.

Next-Generation Home Theater and Gaming Solutions

At CES 2025, Valerion will showcase a new standard in home entertainment with its massive 220'' 4K Home Theater System Solution. Powered by industry-leading standards such as IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, a 15,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dynamic Tone Mapping (DTM), it delivers cinematic-grade visuals, immersive stunning 3D effects and flawless precision on an ultra-large screen. The gaming demonstration showcases ultra-responsive visuals with a groundbreaking 4ms latency, enabling precise control and fluid performance for an engaging and competitive gaming experience. The Backyard Theater solution combines portability with exceptional image quality, delivering bright, vivid visuals that let you enjoy a movie night under the stars, all from the comfort of your home. Valerion also brings projection to everyday spaces, transforming bedrooms and living rooms into cozy and luxurious entertainment hubs, ensuring the magic of Hollywood is never far away.

CES 2025 Event Details:

Date: January 7-10, 2025

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall, Booth 21614.

Availability

After its record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, the VisionMaster Series is now available for global pre-order on Valerion's website, with deliveries starting February 2025. Visit the website to secure your order, explore this revolutionary projection technology, and enjoy an exclusive $500 OFF (exclude VisionMaster MAX model).

About Valerion:

Valerion specializes in home cinema projectors, delivering the ultimate cinematic experience with advanced RGB laser technology and precision-engineered lens systems. The VisionMaster series, our flagship line, sets new benchmarks for home theater innovation. Committed to excellence in home entertainment, we harness cutting-edge technology to provide an unmatched, immersive viewing experience.

Media Contact

Email: marketing@valerion.com

Website: www.valerion.com

SOURCE Valerion