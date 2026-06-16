VALERIS INTRODUCES VALERIS VANTAGE™, COMBINING REAL-TIME GUIDANCE AND DATA INSIGHTS TO HELP PATIENT SUPPORT TEAMS NAVIGATE COMPLEXITY AND IMPROVE OUTCOMES

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. and MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeris, a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner, announced today the launch of Valeris Vantage™, a new Operational Intelligence Platform designed to help patient support teams navigate increasingly complex patient access and support programs with greater confidence, consistency, efficiency. As part of Valeris's commitment to delivering industry-leading innovation, Vantage was developed to improve patient outcomes and experiences while driving measurable improvements in operational performance across the therapy journey.

As patient support programs continue to evolve, case managers, nurses, and support teams are expected to navigate growing program complexity, evolving payer requirements, compliance obligations, and patient-specific needs during every interaction. While many technology solutions focus on analyzing conversations after they occur, Vantage was developed to address a more immediate challenge: helping support teams perform at their best during the interaction itself.

Vantage listens to conversations in real time and dynamically surfaces program-specific guidance, knowledge-based content, workflow requirements, compliance prompts, and next-best actions based on the direction of the discussion. By reducing cognitive burden and simplifying complex workflows, Vantage helps support teams deliver more consistent experiences while ensuring critical requirements are addressed in the moment.

The platform is designed to move expertise from the individual employee into the interaction itself, enabling organizations to scale knowledge, improve quality, and reduce variability across programs. By providing guidance on workflows including compliance in real time, Vantage frees support teams to focus on what matters most: the patient. Agents can direct their attention toward creating genuine, sincere interactions that reflect the care and commitment patients deserve at every touchpoint in their journey.

"Patient support programs have become increasingly complex, yet the expectation remains the same: deliver a high-quality experience for every patient, every time," said Peter Formisano, Chief Operating Officer at Valeris. "The industry has spent the last several years focused on recording conversations and analyzing them after the fact. Those capabilities are important, but they are increasingly becoming table stakes. The greater opportunity is improving the interaction while it is happening. Vantage provides real-time guidance that helps our teams navigate complex programs, capture critical compliance requirements, and deliver more consistent support experiences. When you can simplify complexity in the moment, you improve quality, accelerate proficiency, and create better outcomes for patients, providers, and manufacturers."

Beyond supporting individual interactions, Vantage also serves as a workforce enablement platform that helps accelerate time to proficiency for new team members and supports operational scalability across increasingly complex programs. By embedding institutional knowledge directly into the workflow, organizations can reduce training burden, improve confidence among support teams, and enable greater flexibility across products, therapies, and support programs. Vantage also provides comprehensive AI-powered quality assurance and operational intelligence capabilities. Every interaction is monitored and evaluated against defined quality and compliance criteria, providing organizations with 100% interaction visibility while reducing the manual effort traditionally associated with quality monitoring programs.

The platform also analyzes conversations across individual support programs to recognize conversational themes and recurring questions. By identifying team members who consistently demonstrate strong performance in specific interaction types, Vantage helps capture proven approaches and scales that knowledge across the team through targeted coaching and workforce development initiatives.

Unlike traditional quality assurance approaches that rely on reviewing a small percentage of interactions, Vantage transforms every conversation into a source of operational intelligence, enabling leaders to identify trends, uncover coaching opportunities, strengthen compliance oversight, and continuously improve program performance. In a recent implementation supporting a leading life sciences partner with a complex specialty biopharmaceutical product, Vantage contributed to measurable improvements in operational performance and quality outcomes, including:

98.6% overall quality assurance performance score

Zero patient safety errors

Zero PHI-related errors

65% reduction in total call errors

These results demonstrate the impact of combining real-time guidance, operational intelligence, and quality oversight to elevate the patient experience and support better outcomes.

"Every interaction generates valuable data, but the real power comes from transforming that information into actionable intelligence that continuously improves performance across the organization," continued Formisano. "Vantage allows us to leverage the collective knowledge of our teams, simplify complex processes, strengthen compliance, and create a more consistent experience for every stakeholder involved in the patient journey."

Vantage represents the latest advancement in Valeris's commitment to combining operational excellence with purpose-built technology to reduce friction across the patient journey. By helping support teams navigate complexity in real time, the platform enables faster onboarding, stronger compliance performance, improved quality outcomes, and more efficient program execution.

About Valeris:

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so that patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris delivers commercialization solutions for more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina and Jeffersonville, Indiana. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com

Contact:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Valeris

landy[email protected]

SOURCE Valeris