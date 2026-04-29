VALERIS AND FUZE HEALTH AGREE TO COLLABORATE ON ADVANCING A CONNECTED AND PERFORMANCE-DRIVEN PATIENT ACCESS MODEL

Collaboration Aims to Accelerate Time to Therapy, Improve Patient Access, and Deliver Measurable Outcomes for Biopharmaceutical Partners

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeris, a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner, and Fuze Health, a technology-powered health services company, have agreed to collaborate to modernize the patient access model by integrating digital pharmacy capabilities with access, affordability, and patient support services. The hub services leaders made the announcement at Asembia's AX26 Summit in Las Vegas.

The collaboration reflects the companies' shared vision to transform market access in life sciences, powered by technology and data-driven insights that enable smarter strategies and better patient outcomes. Together, Valeris and Fuze Health aim to deliver a connected, efficient, and scalable model that improves speed, coordination, and performance across the patient journey.

"At Valeris, our mission is to support patients every step of the way, making access to care faster, easier, and backed by unwavering support," said Robert Truckenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of Valeris. "This collaboration is a meaningful step toward that mission and our broader vision of bringing together digital pharmacy and patient access in an integrated model that reduces delays, improves coordination, and helps patients start and stay on therapy."

"Fuze Health and Valeris share a commitment to expanding access to critical therapies and innovating the patient experience," said Paul Greenall, Chief Executive Officer of FuzeRx, the pharmacy services division of Fuze Health. "Together with Valeris, our goal is to deliver an augmented suite of solutions to ensure pharmaceutical manufacturers can enhance their provider and patient experiences."

A Connected and Accountable Approach to Patient Access

At the core of the collaboration is a coordinated operating model that brings together digital pharmacy workflows and patient access services into a unified, performance-driven experience.

Through its Access+ hub services platform, Fuze Health will lead digital pharmacy operations, including prescription intake, real-time eligibility and coverage checks, and patient engagement through automated, data-driven platforms.

Valeris will deliver comprehensive patient access services, including benefit verification across pharmacy and medical benefits, prior authorization and appeals support, affordability solutions, and patient support services.

Together, the organizations will streamline coordination across the patient journey, with greater visibility and accountability for patient outcomes.

Delivering Measurable Impact Across Four Core Areas:

Accelerating Time to Therapy: Faster benefit verification and streamlined prior authorization processes to reduce delays and improve turnaround times from prescription to therapy initiation.

Improving Access, Affordability, and Outcomes: Integrated copay, affordability, and patient support services designed to reduce patient drop-off, increase therapy starts, and improve overall program performance.

Delivering a Connected and Proactive Model: Tighter integration between digital pharmacy and patient services, combined with automation and AI to improve visibility, coordination, and speed at scale.

Positioned for a Changing Market

As the access landscape rapidly evolves, this collaboration aims to deliver operational performance and forward-looking innovation by combining digital enablement, data-driven insights, and patient-centric services to create a responsive and effective access model.

About Valeris:

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so that patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris administers commercialization solutions for more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina and Jeffersonville, Indiana. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com.

About Fuze Health

Fuze Health is a technology-powered healthcare solutions company dedicated to transforming patient experiences and enabling healthcare partners—including health plans, life sciences companies, employers and care providers—to excel in an outcomes-focused system. By connecting diagnostic and genomic testing, pharmacy services and care support, Fuze Health enables patients to access the care they need and healthcare partners to achieve better outcomes across the care journey. To learn more about Fuze Health, visit www.fuzehealth.com.

Media Contacts

Valeris:

Landy Townsend

VP, Marketing & Communications

Valeris

[email protected]

Fuze Health:

Keegan Calligar

Communications

Fuze Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Valeris