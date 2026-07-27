Valeris Restores Full Copay Assistance Value for Client Brands After SaveOn SP Copay Maximizer Removal

Sustained mitigation efforts return manufacturer assistance to its intended purpose, protecting patients and partner programs.

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN and RALEIGH, NC, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeris, a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner, announced today that several brands under its patient affordability management have been removed from the SaveOn SP copay maximizer drug list, marking a significant win for manufacturer partners and the patients who depend on their therapies.

The affected brands had previously been targeted under the maximizer program, which sought to capture the full value of manufacturer copay assistance over the course of the plan year rather than allowing that assistance to count toward patients' deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. Their removal from the list means patients taking these medications will no longer see their manufacturer support redirected away from its intended purpose.

"This is exactly the kind of outcome our Patient Affordability team works toward in the Valeris maximizer mitigation solutions," said Matt Harper, Senior Vice President of Operations at Valeris. "When a brand comes off a maximizer list, it means patients get the full benefit of the assistance manufacturers designed for them, and our partners see their program dollars working as intended rather than being absorbed by payer tactics. We're proud of the work our team did to get here."

Valeris has been vocal about the growing prevalence of copay maximizer programs, which now affect a majority of commercially insured lives in the United States.

"Getting a brand removed from one of these lists doesn't happen by accident. There are many contributing factors; one of which is our Valeris maximizer mitigation solutions," said Michael Harris, Vice President of Patient Support Services Strategy at Valeris. "It takes sustained monitoring, mitigation, and advocacy. This result reflects the kind of proactive posture we think every manufacturer needs in today's environment."

Valeris noted that while this removal is a positive development for the brands involved, the broader trend of maximizer adoption continues to expand across the commercial insurance market. The Patient Affordability team will continue to track plan and PBM activity affecting its client brands and share findings with manufacturer partners as new developments arise.

About Valeris

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so that patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris delivers commercialization solutions for more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina and Jeffersonville, Indiana. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com.

Contact:

Paige Hobbs

Senior Director, Marketing

Valeris

[email protected]

SOURCE Valeris