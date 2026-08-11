Valeris™ Names Adam Miller Chief Technology and AI Officer to Drive AI-Powered Patient Access

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeris, which partners with life sciences companies to bring technology, data, and AI-driven insight to every stage of the patient journey, today announced the appointment of Adam Miller as Chief Technology and AI Officer, an expansion of the company's Chief Technology Officer role designed to formally embed AI strategy at its core. The newly broadened position reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Rob Truckenmiller. The appointment reflects Valeris' continued investment in innovation designed to anticipate and address the increasing complexity of patient access. It also reinforces the company's commitment to putting artificial intelligence to work in service of better, faster, more connected patient access, not as a buzzword, but as an operating discipline built into how the company runs, with the patient at the center of every decision.

In this newly expanded role, Miller will lead Valeris' technology organization with AI at the center of the mandate: thoughtfully integrate AI and automation into the tools every team relies on day to day, strengthen platform stability as the company scales, and elevate the organization's data, analytics, and insight-generation capabilities. His charge reflects a philosophy Valeris has been vocal about: that intelligence is only as valuable as an organization's ability to act on it, keeping people, not algorithms, in the driver's seat.

Miller brings deep, hands-on experience building technology functions from the ground up. He most recently served as a fractional and virtual Chief Technology Officer at Peak Activity, where he led enterprise AI transformation initiatives across pharma, energy, aviation, real estate, and retail. His work included putting agentic AI into production against real operational workflows rather than pilot projects. Prior to Peak Activity, he served as Chief Technology Officer at vitaCare Prescription Services, the specialty pharmacy services business acquired by GoodRx from TherapeuticsMD, where he also served as Chief Product Officer and Chief Information Officer across a decade with the organization.

"Adam has spent his career building technology organizations that translate directly into operational results, not just strategy on paper," said Rob Truckenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of Valeris. "As we invest in the next phase of our growth and innovation, Adam's leadership will put AI at the core of how our platform works, not an afterthought, so our teams can turn insight into action faster and with more confidence, always in service of the patients we support."

"Patient services technology has largely been built to document what already happened," said Miller. "The opportunity in front of us is building infrastructure that learns in real time and gets that intelligence to the people who can act on it, the field, the payer strategy team, and the patient services team on the same day, not weeks later. That's the system I'm here to build, with humans firmly in the loop."

Miller is based in Boca Raton, FL and earned his degree from the University of Louisville.

About Valeris

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana and Morrisville, North Carolina. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com.

Media Contact: Paige Hobbs | [email protected]

SOURCE Valeris