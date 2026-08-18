Valeris Welcomes Patient Services Veteran Lauren Cole to Lead Commercial Strategy

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeris, an integrated commercialization partner helping life sciences companies connect market access, patient services, and commercial strategy, today announced the appointment of Lauren Cole as Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Scott Filosi. The appointment reflects Valeris' continued investment in growth and innovation, with the patient kept at the center of every strategic decision.

Cole joins Valeris with an extensive background in patient services and market access strategy, most recently serving as Vice President, Patient Services at Verona Pharma (a subsidiary of Merck & Co.), where she led a newly formed patient services business unit that delivered substantially improved patient access outcomes through innovation. Prior to Verona, Cole served as Executive Director, Patient Services at Ardelyx, where she led the design and launch of patient services solutions for a novel nephrology medication and subsequently collaborated to create a house-of-brands patient services model across Ardelyx's portfolio. Her background also includes senior patient services and access leadership roles at Zealand Pharma, Akebia Therapeutics, ConnectiveRx, and Cencora's Lash Group.

"Lauren has built a career around ensuring patients don't absorb the friction created by disconnected functions," said Scott Filosi, Chief Commercial Officer of Valeris. "As Chief Strategy Officer, she'll help make sure our commercial strategy, market access, innovation, and patient services teams are working off the same playbook, so our growth and innovation always translate into a better patient experience."

"What drew me to this role is simple — patients do better when the people working on their behalf are truly connected," said Cole. "I'm excited to help bring our cross-functional teams even closer together to deliver the best experience for our partners, providers, and most importantly, our patients."

About Valeris

Valeris is a fully integrated life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire healthcare value chain. The company works on behalf of life sciences companies to improve the patient experience so patients can access and adhere to critical medications. Backed by proven industry expertise, a deep commitment to patient care, the latest technology, and exceptionally talented team members, Valeris provides the data and strategic insights, patient support services, and healthcare provider engagement tools to help life sciences companies successfully commercialize new products. Valeris provides commercialization solutions to more than 500 life sciences customers and has provided access and affordability support to millions of patients. The company is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Morrisville, North Carolina. To learn more about Valeris, please visit www.valeris.com.

Paige Hobbs | [email protected]

SOURCE Valeris